How to unlock the Blaster Stance in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor focuses on Cal Kestis journeying across the galaxy, fighting different types of enemies. Apart from lightsabers, you will also get to use a blaster, and you need to know how to unlock the new Blaster Stance in the game.

Jedi: Survivor has five different lightsaber Stances to choose from. These include Single, Dual Wield, Double-Bladed, Crossguard, and Blaster Stance. You start the game with a couple of stances, and more will get unlocked as you explore more planets and progress through the game.

These lightsaber stances also have skill upgrades that you can unlock to increase the effectiveness of your attacks. The Blaster Stance surely makes up for the lack of range with lightsaber combat. You can aim and shoot at enemies easily from a distance to take them down.

Here’s how to get the Blaster Stance in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

When do you unlock the Blaster Stance in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor?

Screenshot via Respawn Entertainment

You won’t unlock the Blaster Stance right away in the game. In fact, Bode Akuna gives you the blaster after you decide to leave Jedha to go after Dagan Gera. Keep progressing in the main questline to the point where you leave Koboh to meet Cere on Jedha.

After reaching Jedha to reunite with Cere Junda, Cal Kestis will meet Nightsister Merrin. She leads you to Cere’s archives, where you also meet Master Eno Cordova. Cere helps the Hidden Path now to protect people from the Empire, and Cal informs her about Dagan Gera. Here you’ll have to make a choice between visiting Koboh or the Shattered Moon.

Screenshot via Respawn Entertainment

Before getting up on the ship, Bode gives you a Blaster, and you can test it out on the training dummy. The Blaster has two firing options. You can shoot a beam by pressing Y on controllers, and F on keyboards. Likewise, you can hold down on the respective button input to fire a charged beam at enemies. You can also invest skill points to upgrade the Blaster Stance on the Skill Tree.

All Blaster Stance skill upgrades in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Screenshot via Respawn Entertainment

After unlocking the Blaster Stance you will get access to the upgrades in the Skill Tree. If you are planning to use this Stance throughout the game, then it is best to unlock all the abilities from the Skill Tree. Here are the Blaster Stance upgrades you can unlock in the Skill Tree in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.