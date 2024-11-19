STALKER 2 release countdown: Exact start time and date

We’re nearing the release of STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl, a highly anticipated title from the GSC Game World development team. Although the game has had several delays and the team faced several obstacles, you can get your hands on it shortly.

The game will launch at a specific time based on your time zone. If you’re looking to try it out for yourself, it’ll be available on the Xbox Game Pass, so long as you have a subscription, and you’ll have a chance to jump into the game the moment it goes live. Here’s what you need to know about the exact time STALKER 2 releases on all platforms, and when you can begin playing it.

You have the chance to jump into STALKER 2 when the game releases on Nov. 20. It has a global launch, which means everyone can play it simultaneously. The exact release time boils down to your location in the world, and your time zone.

The development team behind STALKER 2 shared these details from their social media pages and outlined that you can launch the game from 8am PT/11am EST/1pm BRT/4pm GMT/5pm CET and on Nov. 21 at 3am AEDT and 1am JST. The Nov. 21 is purely based on different time zones, and the release time is the same for everyone worldwide.

Unfortunately for players, that won’t be the case for anyone hoping to jump into the game a bit earlier. STALKER 2 won’t be available several hours earlier because of different time zones. We’ll all be able to start playing the game at the same time, so don’t expect any spoilers to appear on social media before your region unlocks the game. Fans have been eager to get their hands on the game, enduring the many delays.

All available platforms to play STALKER 2

STALKER 2 will be available on the Xbox Game Pass as a day-one release, which means you can play on your Xbox Series X or your Series S, or from your PC. If you don’t have an Xbox Game Pass subscription, or don’t use the application, you can pick it up on Steam, the Epic Games Store, or GoG.

We can confirm STALKER 2 won’t be making its way to any PlayStation platforms. You won’t be able to pick it up over on the Sony console at all. We don’t know if this will be a future change by the development team, but as of right now, expect to play it exclusively on Xbox or PC platforms.

All STALKER 2 editions and prices

You have multiple STALKER 2 editions and preorder options to pick from when deciding which one you’d like to play. We have a full breakdown of those choices, their prices, and everything you get when you confirm your purchase.

Game Edition Bonuses Price Online or Physical Standard Edition Steel Book, Letter from Developers, Souvenir Zone Permit, and Sticker Pack $59.99 Online and Physical Limited Edition Steel Book, Letter from Developers, Souvenir Zone Permit, Sticker Pack, Zone Map, Poster, Faction Patches, Military Token, and Keychain with Fire Starter $79.99 Online and Physical Ultimate Edition Steel Book, Letter from Developers, Souvenir Zone Permit, Sticker Pack, Zone Map, Poster, Faction Patches, Military Token, Keychain with Fire Starter, Art Book, and Stalker Figurine $179.99 Online and Physical Collector’s Edition

Steel Book, Letter from Developers, Souvenir Zone Permit, Sticker Pack, Zone Map, Poster, Faction Patches, Military Token, Keychain with Fire Starter, Art Book, Stalker Figurine, Artefact Container Lamp, and STALKER Backpack $350.00 Physical

