One of the first side missions you can get in STALKER 2 is called Dangerous Visitors. It’s an optional side quest after the tutorial, but you can also choose to focus on the main mission instead.

The benefit to completing Dangerous Visitors before doing anything else is the starting gear it offers. It’s not much, but because you start with nearly nothing, getting some equipment and items is not a bad idea to make your life easier as a stalker. The mission is not too challenging, but you can miss it if you’re not careful. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete Dangerous Visitors in STALKER 2.

Where to get Dangerous Visitors in STALKER 2

You can pick up this quest from Zhorik shortly after you save him from an enemy squad to the northeast of the cabin, where you initially complete the tutorial in STALKER 2. You need to speak with him to get the quest, and if he’s willing, he also reveals how there’s a small stash tucked away not too far from here that you can use, which should help you out.

We recommend going over to the stash because it should have decent beginning gear you can grab. The stash is to the west of where Gloomy has been captured. Be careful when you get to the stash inside a destroyed helicopter, as several mutants wander around this area. It’s possible to avoid them, but expect a fight if they get close.

How to find Gloomy for Dangerous Visitors in STALKER 2

After grabbing the stash, head to the east, where there is an abandoned Boiler House where they’re keeping Gloomy. How you handle this is entirely up to you. You can charge in and begin attacking everyone or sneak around and take them out one at a time. Because Gloomy is a captured hostage, choosing to be sneaky and then going loud when you have no choice is likely your best option.

Gloomy is being kept on the top floor of the main building. It’s an open area, so avoid using grenades or anything dangerous. There’s an open door to the north and the south. We could sneak our way into the building by going to the south and taking out one of the guards, who’s wandering around the perimeter of the building. After you take them out, the rest of the enemies should be inside. One is upstairs by Gloomy, meaning you need to be careful with your shots or lure them downstairs.

Once the coast is clear and everyone has been taken out, head upstairs to speak with Gloomy. He’ll be glad to see you and happy you rescued him, but he has a score to settle with Zhorik. He was captured because that group wanted the money Zhorik stole from them, and he let Gloomy take the fall for it. Still, you rescued him, and he’ll remember your kindness. You can loot the rest of the upstairs area before heading out, returning to your main mission in STALKER 2.

