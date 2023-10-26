Rhino’s gruesome fate is a hidden Spider-Man 2 secret and it’s really hard to find

One Spider-Man 2 glitch has gamers swinging underneath the map, and it’s actually revealed some missing details from the main story, including Rhino’s grisly fate.

Once underneath the New York, players must swing to a specific location and climb through a pipeline that seems like it’s not meant to be discovered. Dot Esports has gone to this spot and it appears normal at first glance. Using photo mode in this spot, however, uncovers a hidden arena with Rhino’s head mounted on the wall.

Rhino isn’t the only trophy here, with untextured versions of Vulture and Scorpion on the wall beside him, according to a post on social media. The whole area is inaccessible without this glitch, suggesting Insomniac scrapped the idea before release.

We can pretty easily guess how the room would have been used though: these villain deaths likely would have come at the hands of Kraven the Hunter, one of the main antagonists in the Spider-Man 2 story. Kraven’s mission was to find a worthy challenger to fight, and it seemed multiple characters, including Rhino, couldn’t stand his tests.

Other supervillains like Scorpion and Electro suffered the same fate at the hands of Kraven. However, these deaths were easily found through cutscenes or were hinted at by noteworthy equipment found in Kraven’s possession.

While this is a cool glitch that reveals a little more lore, other Spider-Man 2 bugs have been wreaking more havoc across New York City.

Most recently, a collection of gamers were turned into cubes. The glitch removed all models and instead made your character a tiny white box. The Spider-Cube glitch was easily fixable by a simple restart.

This newer glitch doesn’t impact gameplay in the same way, thankfully.

It’s safe to say, we won’t be seeing Rhino in any Insomniac sequel anytime soon. Maybe, if we’re lucky, we might get more information in an upcoming DLC.

