What is the plot of the Spider-Man 2 game

Spider-Man 2 builds off what was left behind from Insomniac’s previous web-slinging endeavors. The sheer amount of enemies in this sequel is one to marvel at, but it begs the question, what exactly is the plot of Spider-Man 2?

For those new to this adventure, there are countless battles to be fought, dozens of enemy types to tackle, and a city’s worth of buildings to swing from. The plot has several layers which push the story forward in unexpected ways.

The beauty of this IP is the fact comic books have pushed Spider-Man into a near-unlimited amount of directions. This gives Insomniac plenty of creative freedom, and they use it to their advantage.

What was the plot of Spider-Man 2018?

An amazing game. Image via Insomniac Games.

Before we dive headfirst into the sequel, understanding who was in the Spider-Man will help paint a brighter picture. Players donned Peter Parker’s attire in 2018 and fought the everchanging cast of the Sinister Six. In this encounter, the Sinister Six comprised Electro, Vulture, Rhino, Scorpion, Mister Negative, and its leader, Doctor Octopus. Players fought each and every one of these villainous creatures, but it all started with Mister Negative.

Mister Negative threatened to release a deadly virus across the greater city of New York City, and the player was left to stop it while juggling other Parker-related issues.

Miles Morales DLC

The follow-up Miles Morales DLC for Spider-Man introduced Peter’s protégé into a city without anyone to guide him. While Peter Parker heads abroad, Miles Morales steps into the solo Spider-Man mantle. A group called The Underground takes over the city, and Miles has to figure out a way to stop them.

What is the plot of Spider-Man 2?

This is Kraven. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Spider-Man 2’s plot sets Peter Parker and Miles Morales up against returning villains and new encounters of a third kind. Players begin their adventure trying to tackle a new force, Kraven the Hunter.

Kraven is on a search for his own worthy death at the hands of one of Spider-Man’s diverse cast of villains. As Kraven rounds up all the villains of Parker and Morales’ past, both Spider-Men must battle with existing trauma and a new force set on destroying everything in its path to achieve its goal.

Warning: This is where we get into really big SPOILERS!

The other side of the plot lies with Harry Osborne’s story. The son of Norman Osborne and dear friend to Peter is on death’s door with an undisclosed illness. But, a cure arrives in the form of something unexplained until deep into the story. The cure comes from Dr. Conner, who fixes Harry’s illness and turns him into a ‘superhero’ in the process.

But as it turns out, this cure is the Venom symbiote fans all know and love.

This symbiote eventually connects with Peter, spawning a series of new challenges for characters like Miles, Peter, and Mary Jane Watson. Peter struggles to control himself while possessing his new unfathomable power, leaving Miles and MJ in a difficult position.

As Peter falls deeper into the symbiote’s control, Harry inches closer to death and New York City begins to turn on their friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.

Once Peter is eventually free from the symbiote, it re-attaches to Harry. This then leads to Harry turning into Venom and taking over the entire city, creating an army of symbiote compatriots for Peter and Miles to fight late-on in the story.

About the author