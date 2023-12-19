Will there be a Spider-Man 3 game?

Spider-Man 2 has followed in the first installment’s footsteps and blown fans away again. But does this mean there will be a Spider-Man 3 from Insomniac Games?

The long-awaited sequel to Spider-Man and the Miles Morales DLC picked up after the Sinister Six wreaked havoc, but now, with an entirely new threat. While Kraven and his hunting compatriots were enough to have both Spider-Men shaking in their wall-climbing boots, an even bigger threat lurked in the shadows too.

As players complete the main story and unlock nearly every achievement, hints regarding a follow-up to Spider-Man 2 have been spotted, and the December 2023 Insomniac leak seems to confirm it.

Is Insomniac Games going to make Spider-Man 3?

One more game, please. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are multiple hints scattered throughout Spider-Man 2 of a third installment in the franchise or at least a DLC, similar to the Miles Morales release which came after the first title. However, there is no guarantee we will see Spider-Man 3.

This doesn’t mean the devs haven’t thought about it. Spider-Man 2’s narrative director Ben Arfmann didn’t rule out the idea of another installment but chose to prioritize Spider-Man 2’s release before sharing anything new.

Arfmann said, “We’re going to be so lucky to get to tell more stories. For right now, I think what we can talk about is the game that comes out Oct. 20” in a Gizmodo interview.

However, Insomniac suffered a major hacking attack in December 2023, and the details were shared by the hackers on Dec. 19. A lot of data was made to the public, including Insomniac’s plans for the future. Spider-Man 3 found itself on the list with Fall 2028 launch date, though, keep in mind it’s nothing official. It also revealed a “Marvel’s Venom” Fall 2025 release.

Do the post-credit scenes mean there’s a sequel to Spider-Man 2 coming?

The ending of Insomiac’s Spider-Man 2 features two post-credit scenes sharing hints for upcoming storylines. This, in itself, is a great sign for fans hoping for a third Spider-Man.

Warning: Spoilers ahead!

One post-credit scene shows glimpses of Green Goblin’s arrival in the third installment, alongside the revelation of Cindy’s last name, Moon. Cindy Moon is the alter ego of Silk. In the comics, she was bitten by the same spider that bit Peter Parker.

She’s later imprisoned to protect her from the Inheritors. This post-credits revelation following the Spider-Man 2 finale suggests we’ll be seeing the Green Goblin and even the Inheritors in Insomniac’s next web-slinging title.