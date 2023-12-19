When does Marvel’s Venom release? Marvel’s Venom release window and speculation

If you loved that one mission in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, playing as our friendly neighborhood hero’s arch-rival Venom, hear us out. Based on some very believable leaks, Insomniac Games is working on a new IP titled Marvel’s Venom, and it might be due for a release sooner than you think.

Rumors of Insomniac building a Venom spinoff game began circulating after Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 released in October 2023. While some fans were holding on to senior narrative director Jon Paquette’s hint on whether the studio was working on a Venom game from an interview with Insider, others chose to focus on the fact that only 10 percent of voice actor Tony Todd’s recordings for Venom were used in Spider-Man 2, pointing at a potential DLC.

Now, these rumors have received a nod, and if the leaks are to be believed, we really should gear up for a gripping experience featuring one of the darkest parts of Marvel’s lore.

Marvel’s Venom release window and speculation

That thing’s getting a game of his own, soon. Image via Insomniac Games

According to the latest leaks, Insomniac Games is targeting a launch window for Marvel’s Venom in Fall 2025. That’s still a long time away, but it’s still ahead of the speculated release window for the Wolverine game we’ve been eyeing since 2021. We still don’t know the exact launch date, but if we were to speculate further, considering Insomniac’s preferences with its old Marvel IPs, Marvel’s Venom might drop anytime between October and November 2025.

On Dec. 18, 2023, six upcoming Insomniac games had their release windows leaked after ransomware group Rhysida dumped a heap of the Sony-backed studio’s confidential files on the internet. Not just release windows; the leak revealed a lot of information regarding the games. I’ll be talking about what the leak said about Marvel’s Venom, so here’s a small spoiler alert for you before I go on.

Everything we know about Marvel’s Venom so far based on leaks

As many of us might have expected already, the upcoming Venom game is going to be a continuation of Spider-Man 2’s timeline. According to a slide from the Powerpoint Presentation that leaked, it’ll feature an “all-new storyline” and will lead into Marvel’s Spider-Man 3.

Coming to characters, the game will feature playable and switchable Venom and Spider-Heroes, giving players a highly customizable experience, and a map based in the boroughs of New York City, featuring carnage-infected setups. You might also want to prepare for an extensive eight to 10 hour-experience, including main and side missions.