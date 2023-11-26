Spider-Man 2 Venom actor reveals his dialogue mostly went unused—now fans want Venom DLC

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 features a whole host of signature villains, but Venom is undoubtedly the most iconic. Even so, it seems there was a lot more planned for the character that never came to light, as Venom’s voice actor reportedly revealed that only 10 percent of his voice lines were used in the game.

In a recent panel at the San Francisco Fan Expo, highlighted by @CultureCrave and @Okami13_ on X, formerly Twitter, voice actor Tony Todd reportedly explained that Insomniac only used about 10 percent the voice lines he recorded for Venom, meaning most of his dialogue was scrapped. The cut dialogue was said to be related to an unused storyline involving the Symbiote attaching itself to Miles Morales, but the whole idea was canned.

The 1st game had a pre-announced 3-part DLC expansion, but weirdly SM2 does not. I hope they announce something at TGA. — HarryT (@HarryT44979617) November 26, 2023

Upon hearing the news, players expressed their disappointment in the comments. Fans lamented that Venom was prominently advertised but “only shows up at the tail end of the game,” and that the character “seemed wasted.” Still, some players are convinced the cut content will appear as DLC further down the line.

“The 1st game had a pre-announced 3-part DLC expansion, but weirdly SM2 does not. I hope they announce something at TGA,” said one user. “Give us Miles’ symbiote in the DLC,” another added.

Most players agree skipping out on Venomized Miles Morales was a missed opportunity, and it’s a shame the storyline was scrapped. It’s worth noting that when asked in an Insider interview about the potential of a Venom spin-off, Insomniac Games’ senior narrative director Jon Paquette said the development team will decide how to move forward based on “what the fans really want.” This means a Venom DLC or spin-off game could potentially happen, but only if there’s an audience for it.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 released to critical and commercial success, so it’s likely we’ll see more of the series soon. We’ll just have to wait and see what comes next.