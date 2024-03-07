How to use Suit Tech Fusion in Spider-Man 2

Never content to simply add the bare minimum and call it a day, Insomniac Games has added a boatload of new customization features to Spider-Man 2‘s long-awaited New Game+ update. Among these additions is one new non-cosmetic mechanic: Suit Tech Fusion.

Recommended Videos

For something so unobtrusively snuck into the game, Suit Tech Fusion has the potential to drastically alter the way you play, allowing you to explore brand-new playstyles and push the power of both playable characters to new extremes. The only real issue is coming to grips with how Suit Tech Fusion works, as it alters one of the game’s already existing systems, and gathering the resources necessary to use it to the fullest.

What is Suit Tech Fusion in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2?

Fully kitted out. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Suit Tech Fusion is a simple tweak to Spider-Man 2‘s skill system that lets both Peter and Miles reach their fullest potential. While upgrading Suit Tech skills in the base game, it occasionally presents you with a forking path, where you’ll have to choose one of two skills to activate. Both options are often desirable, changing the gameplay loop in beneficial ways—but no longer do you have to settle for one or the other. The Suit Tech Fusion mechanic delivered in the new update allows you to have your cake and eat it too by activating both Suit Tech choices at once.

Does this allow your Spider-Men to get unreasonably powerful? Yes. Does it break the game? Sort of, but you’re in New Game+ anyway. You have to beat the main story and begin New Game+ to access this mechanic, so given you’ve already seen what the game has to offer, being the best Spider-Man you can be will freshen up a second playthrough. There are some pretty potent skill combos you can put together here.

How is Peter supposed to afford this?! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Don’t get too excited, however. You’ll have to purchase all the skills you’re not currently using, with their prices jacked up to reflect both your experience as a player and the significant advantages they grant. Each skill now demands a king’s ransom of resources. You’re going to have to do all you can to scrape together Tech Parts, as even a single upgrade will set you back thousands. I quickly exhausted the stock I carried over from my initial playthrough and was turned to combing the city once again to get my hands on more.

With every side activity refreshed and every villain once more ready to be defeated, however, just progressing through the game as normal should top you back up in no time. Whatever threats await you in the rumored DLC don’t stand a chance!