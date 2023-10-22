Best Suit Tech upgrades in Spider-Man 2, ranked

No one ever accused Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 of being streamlined. It can feel like there are dozens of currencies and progression paths at times, but by far the most essential of these are the Suit Tech upgrades, which will enhance the core attributes of both Spider-Men as well as giving them powerful situational advantages.

There are quite a lot of these—so many, in fact, that it can feel a bit paralyzing trying to decide which ones to spec into initially. As with any skill system, these are dependent on your personal playstyle, but there are also a few you shouldn’t miss no matter how you’re playing the game.

The five most useful Suit Tech upgrades in Spider-Man 2

While the entire list of Suit Tech upgrades in Spider-Man 2 is as sprawling and expansive as New York itself, there are a few extremely useful standouts you should save up your Tech Parts for first. These especially valuable upgrades will increase your damage, make it easier to heal, and overall help you become the best version of Spider-Man possible.

So many choices. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

5) Acrobat

The Point Launch (L2 + R2, and then X right as you land) is one of the key tools in your traversal toolkit, and this upgrade enhances it even further. More skill, more power, more distance—if you’re trying to zip around town in a matter of seconds, Acrobat (found in the Traversal path) should be one of the first skills you angle for. Traversal has gotten a huge improvement all around in Spider-Man 2, and this upgrade will help you take full advantage of the faster, less restricted systems.

4) Confidence Boost

Dodging is a way of life in Spider-Man 2. If you’re in combat, you’re never taking your thumb off the Circle button, and Confidence Boost (in the Health path) rewards this by restoring a little bit of health whenever you manage to hit a Perfect Dodge. This can come in clutch in many of the lengthier boss battles, where you’ll be both expected to dodge frequently and subjected to constant high-damage attacks. Its counterpart, Rejuvenating Parry, is also a solid choice, but you’re likely going to be dodging far more than parrying.

3) The Floor Is Lava

Spider-Man 2 has a far more emphatic focus on aerial combat than either of its predecessors—one just has to take a look at all the Talon drones constantly circling overhead. The Floor is Lava, from the Damage path, is an upgrade that helps you acclimate to this new playing field by increasing the damage of your aerial attacks with every subsequent hit you land on an airborne enemy. You may not have wings (most of the time), but you’ll still be the deadliest thing in the skies with this upgrade at your disposal.

2) Perfect Sight

Perfect Sight, in essence, is a get-out-of-jail-free card found in the Focus upgrade path. Once per fight, it’ll slow down time right before a lethal hit, giving you a chance to dodge, parry or retaliate. Its utility goes without saying—this upgrade can save you from having to restart long or frustrating encounters, and for lack of a better word, really makes you feel like Spider-Man as you escape certain death by the skin of your teeth and once again snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

1) Double Focus and Triple Focus

Is it cheating to have two upgrades at the number one spot, even if they both do the same thing? If it is, I don’t care, and I’m doing it anyway. Focus is, bar none, the single most useful resource you have in any fight, as it allows you to take out certain enemies instantly and serves as the only means of significant healing you’ll have access to for the entire game. The Double Focus and Triple Focus upgrades, therefore—predictably found in the Focus upgrade path—are downright essential, as they both add an entirely new Focus bar for you to use as you see fit. Heal from mortal injuries easily or take down the toughest criminals around without breaking a sweat.

With these powerful upgrades under your belt, you’re well on your way to being the best Spider-Man you can be. If you need some help actually finding the resources necessary to acquire them all, have a look in your local Prowler stash for valuable Rare Tech Parts.

About the author