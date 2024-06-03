How to tame Alpaca mounts in Soulmask

Walking is for losers when you can be skipping around the Soulmask map with your fluffy Alpaca.

Mounts are the best way to get around the map in Soulmask, especially given the sheer size of it. But even if the map was just regular-sized, I still wouldn’t pass up on the opportunity to pick up a fluffy Alpaca like a baby and whisk it away to my base.

That said, while having an Alpaca to mule your belongings everywhere is a great experience, finding and taming one can be a bit of a hassle if you’re still in the early stages of the game. In this guide, I’ll show you how to find and tame an Alpaca in Soulmask.

Alpaca locations in Soulmask

You can find Alpacas all over the map in Soulmask, but if you’re trying to get one in the early game, two locations are easier to reach: the Claw Tribe Camp and the Highlands.

Stealing an Alpaca from the Claw Tribe Camp

Steal it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

One of the easier locations to find Alpacas is in the Claw Tribe Camp in Soulmask. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to get here.

Begin at the spawn point and head towards the Claw Tribe Camp. You need to fight your way into the left side of the camp. Be prepared for combat, especially if you aren’t equipped with iron gear. Stone gear can work, but be extra careful.

As you make your way through the camp, you might run into several enemies. Take out support enemies first, as they can light a bonfire to summon reinforcements. This makes the fight more manageable.

Once you’ve cleared the necessary enemies, look for cages of animals. The alpacas are in one of these cages. Break open the gate, and simply walk up to a baby alpaca to pick it up and whisk it away. Be mindful of the mother Alpaca, which might be understandably aggressive.

With the baby Alpaca in hand, head back home. If you’re attacked while carrying the Alpaca, you can put it down, deal with the threat, then pick it up again.

Trapping an Alpaca in the Wild

Catch it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can also trap an Alpaca in the wild in Soulmask. Head to the Highlands area, just above the Mysterious Portal near the spawn area. This location often has wild Alpacas roaming around.

Unlike the camp locations, wild Alpacas need to be trapped, just like with Llamas. Use a Medium Animal Trap with Corn as bait. You unlock the Animal Trap recipe under Animal Breeding and you need some logs to craft it.

When you spot the Alpaca, enter stealth mode, get as close as you can to the baby Alpaca without being spotted, and put the trap down. A solid skill that can help in this scenario is Life Perception, which highlights all living entities in the nearby area in red.

Once the structure is on the ground, put the corn there and walk away. Once the trap’s door closes, approach the trap and select Capture to get the Alpaca. Take it back home and help it grow into a mount.

How to tame an Alpaca in Soulmask

My personal mule. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you have captured your Alpaca in Soulmask, it’s time to care for it until it grows strong.

Upon returning home, place the Alpaca in a secure, fenced area or a box to stop it wandering off. Alpacas need food and water to grow. Feed them corn or pumpkin, which you can get from various camps. Make sure they have access to a water trough. With proper care, the Alpaca will grow over time. Ensure it has a steady supply of food and water during this period. You can check the development status of your Alpaca through its tab to monitor its growth and stats.

How to mount an Alpaca in Soulmask

Once your Alpaca is fully grown, follow these steps to mount it in Soulmask:

To ride your Alpaca, you need a saddle. Unlock saddle crafting in the Technology Tree under Leather Gear. Craft the Saddle using ten Leather Rope, ten Coarse Cotton, and ten Normal Leather at the Armor Forging Table. Approach the Alpaca and put on the Saddle to mount it.

While Alpacas might be one of the slowest mounts in Soulmask, they actually have one of the best carrying capacities, which is great when you’re trying to carry all those portal pieces to fast travel.

