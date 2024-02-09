Category:
Where to find Caradec’s Bounty in Skull and Bones

Find this buried treasure.
Blaine Polhamus
Published: Feb 9, 2024 12:53 pm
Image of a boat in Skull and Bones on the open ocean.
Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Caradec’s Bounty is the subject of an early quest in Skull and Bones, although this objective can be much harder to find than previous tasks. Many players have found the map to Caradec’s Bounty difficult to interpret, but we’ve found where X marks the spot.

The map to Caradec’s Bounty functions much like any regular Treasure Map would in Skull and Bones. Unlike other quest objectives, the location of Caradec’s Bounty is not shown on your overworld map.

Though writing on the map gives an approximate location, it can still be a challenge if you do not have much of the map uncovered. If you are trying to find Caradec’s Bounty in Skull and Bones, here’s what you need to do.

How to get Caradec’s Bounty Treasure Map in Skull and Bones

Once you return to Scurlock after completing the Sea People Relic quest, you will be told to hunt down Caradec’s Bounty. You can get the Treasure Map to Caradec’s Bounty by attacking Royal Convoy ships.

These are easily found by the trade routes outside of Sainte-Anna. I highly recommend not only attacking these ships, but also trying to board the Royal Convoy ships for additional loot.

Caradec’s Bounty Location in Skull and Bones

Image of the map in Skull and Bones showing Caradec's Bounty.
You can find this hidden location to the east of Africa and the Reef Sea. Screenshot by Dot Esports.
Image of the map in Skull and Bones showing Caradec's Bounty.
You can find this hidden location to the east of Africa and the Reef Sea. Screenshot by Dot Esports.
Image of the map in Skull and Bones showing Caradec's Bounty.
You can find this hidden location to the east of Africa and the Reef Sea. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You can find Caradec’s Bounty at the Royal Burial Ground Outpost found in the Red Isles. This can be found east of the Reef Sea using the map above for reference. If you have already visited this location, then you can fast travel for a small fee.

Image of a pirate in Skull and Bones finding Caradec's Bounty.
Caradec’s Bounty is found close to your docking location. Screenshot by Dot Esports.
Image of a pirate in Skull and Bones finding Caradec's Bounty.
Caradec's Bounty is found close to your docking location. Screenshot by Dot Esports.
Image of a pirate in Skull and Bones finding Caradec's Bounty.
Caradec’s Bounty is found close to your docking location. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Whenever you land on the Royal Burial Ground, immediately turn left and go straight forward. Only a few steps away from your landing spot will be a small rock formation and foliage. Keep walking forward until you see a highlighted point on the map and press the corresponding prompt.

After you pick up Caradec’s Bounty, you then need to travel back to the pirate king Scurlock in Sainte-Anna.

Blaine Polhamus
Staff Writer for Dot Esports. Avid gamer for two decades and gaming writer for three years. I'm a lover of anything Souls-like since 2011. I cover everything from single-player RPGs to MMOs.