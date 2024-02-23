Category:
Skull and Bones Raging Tides countdown: Exact start time and date of season one

It'll put your strength to the test.
Eva Martinello
Published: Feb 22, 2024 07:40 pm
Only two weeks after the release of Skull and Bones, the pirate game’s first season is bringing a sea of new content. If you want to prepare for the update, you better know exactly when it’ll be available.

Skull and Bones finally emerged from the abyss on Feb. 11 featuring 10 levels of content, three regions, and a ton of activities. Some players have already discovered everything the game has to offer, however, and so they’ll be delighted to play more with the first season, Raging Tides. It’ll mostly include endgame features and fights, so you have a few days left to become a Kingpin and gain access to the advanced content.

This opening season is bringing a new epic fight against Philippe La Peste and the Sea Monster Kingpin Tylosaurus. It’s also adding a Territory Control mechanic, new takeovers, and rewards like Sovereigns.

Here is exactly when the first Skull and Bones season will go live.

When does Skull and Bones first season Raging Tides release?

The Raging Tides season will be released worldwide on Tuesday, Feb. 27, though technically if it follows the same drop time as the full title, it will actually hit live servers at midnight CT so release is pretty much Wednesday, Feb. 28 for U.S. players.

This Skull and Bones season will then last for 12 weeks, according to the game’s official FAQ, which will be the default for all coming seasons in the first year of the game. You don’t have to worry about the seasonal points you won since release because the reset won’t impact your points, though that is only the case for the first season.

Season maintenance may take time if the devs encounter any issues. If that’s the case, you’ll be informed through the game’s X account or on the community Discord server.

Eva Martinello
Eva is a Staff Writer from Paris. Her part-time job is charging into walls with Reinhardt. She has been covering League of Legends esports and other titles for six years. She still believes in a Moscow Five comeback. She also fell into the MMO pit and covers FFXIV and Genshin.