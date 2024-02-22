Skull and Bones Double or Nothing, explained

Skull and Bones is filled with unique world events. While you start with pillages and convoy interruptions, you will begin to see higher-stakes events like Double or Nothing as you level up.

Ascending the pirate ranks in Skull and Bones gives you access to a wider array of quests, events, items, and more. If you are just getting into the endgame content for Skull and Bones, you’ll want to know how to first trigger and then, of course, complete Double or Nothing events and collect the rewards.

How to trigger a Double or Nothing event in Skull and Bones

You don’t have to accept Double or Nothing events, but it’s a quick way to double your money. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You need to hit Kingpin status before you can get access to the Double or Nothing prompt in Skull and Bones. When you reach Kingpin you can participate in Hostile Takeover events, which are PvP struggles for Manufactories.

Once captured, these Manufactories are incredible sources of gold. Captured Manufactories will slowly accumulate gold you can circle back to collect after enough time has passed. You can trigger a Double or Nothing event by waiting until your Manufactories have completely maxed out the possible profits that you could be collecting.

Leave your captured Manufactories time to produce if you want to trigger this event. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

If you wait until your Skull and Bones Manufactory is completely full, you will then be prompted with a Double or Nothing event that you can elect to join or refuse.

How to complete a Double or Nothing event in Skull and Bones

PvP missions come with obvious risks, but none more so than Double or Nothing. Image via Ubisoft

A Double or Nothing event in Skull and Bones is a wager you can take to double the amount of gold produced by a captured Manufactory. If accepted, this wager will ask you to transport all of your gold to another random location (likely far away). For example, I collected gold at Ankohonana, but the wager required me to travel 8,000 metres away to Ile Michel.

This is a PvP event that works similarly to Legendary Chests, only this time you become the prime target. You can collect gold along the way—this will also be doubled—but do note other players will be able to see how much gold you are carrying. The larger the sum you carry, the bigger a target you may become.

Whenever completing these wagers, I tend to lean into this factor and do any Supply Runs along the way to maximize my gold. The assigned destination for each Double or Nothing is completely random, but there are still ways you can prepare.

First, I recommend you discover all travel points in Skull and Bones. Although you can only fast travel port-to-port, this will help cut down your time slightly. Next, arm up with powerful cannons and artillery, like the Dardanelles Gun. Though you cannot predict how these events will go, you can at least enter into this pirate PvP zone prepared.