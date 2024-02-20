How to get Dardanelles Gun in Skull and Bones

The Dardanelles Gun ranks among the best cannons in Skull and Bones, bringing devastation to ships on the unfortunate end of the barrel. Obtaining this hulking weapon is no easy feat, and requires either skill or a ton of Sovereigns.

Recommended Videos

You start out Skull and Bones with a measly bedar that eventually unlocks basic forms of cannons and artillery. If you want to deal more damage, no matter your ship build, then you need to start investing in your cannons.

If you are trying to unlock this weapon in Skull and Bones, here’s what you need to do.

Where to get the Dardanelles Gun in Skull and Bones

Telok Penjarah and Sainte-Anne are the two pirate havens that you will routinely visit in Skull and Bones. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Telok Penjarah and Sainte-Anne are the two pirate havens that you will routinely visit in Skull and Bones. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Telok Penjarah and Sainte-Anne are the two pirate havens that you will routinely visit in Skull and Bones. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You can get the Dardanelles Gun in Skull and Bones one of two ways. The first and most direct way is to purchase the cannon from the Helm Office. You can find a Helm Office in either of the two pirate havens, Sainte-Anne or Telok Penjarah.

This weapon costs 350 Sovereigns, which is quite a costly amount in Skull and Bones. You can earn Sovereigns by increasing your Helm leaderboard, with each increase adding eight Sovereigns to your wallet. You can also check your ranking as frequently as you want at the Helm Office.

You can find the Helm Office near Rahma’s Residence. Screenshot by Dot Esports. You can find the Helm Office near Rahma’s Residence. Screenshot by Dot Esports. You can find the Helm Office near Rahma’s Residence. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The second way to obtain the Dardanelles Gun in Skull and Bones is to find it through a Cutthroat Cargo event. In these random events, you, along with any other participating player, are all on the hunt for the same Legendary treasure with PvP enabled.

Given you never know what the Legendary Treasure will be, this is not the most reliable way to find the Dardanelles Gun. If you are on the hunt for other Legendary equipment, then this may be your preferred method.

Dardanelles Gun in Skull and Bones: All weapon stats and perks

The Dardanelles Gun is an extremely powerful weapon in Skull and Bones fully capable of chunking down enemy health to zero. Below are all the weapon stats and unique Perks the weapon adds to your ship:

Damage – 3,382

Reload Speed – 6 seconds

Range – 550m

Ammunition – Bombard Bombs

Unison Perk – All weapons in the same part of the ship can be fired at once.

Explosives III Perk – Adds 30 percent explosive damage to all ships within a 40m radius of the blast.

Personally, this is among my favorite weapons in the game and perfect for ships with a high defense builds. Use it to turn your tank into a destroyer.