Is Skull and Bones single-player?

Skull and Bones encapsulates the pirate life and features both AI and real-life presences in its world. Though, if you’re more of a lone wolf, you might be interested to know if it’s single-player too.

The pirate’s life is usually very harmonious, with a large group of sashbuckling sea dogs coming together to ensure a smooth-sailing operation. Skull and Bones captures the heart and essence of what it means to be a pirate, featuring multiplayer and co-op elements.

If you’re a more single-player-orientated gamer and don’t fancy teaming up with other players, this could be a concern for Skull and Bones. Let’s take a look at everything we know about solo play from the Skull and Bones open beta.

Can you play Skull and Bones solo?

I spy with my little eye, someone ready to die, Captain. | Image via Ubisoft

While Skull and Bones does encourage multiplayer and teaming up, you can play Skull and Bones single-player and ride the waves solo.

Yes, the pirate title features multi-person elements: you can team up with a handful of friends to survey the scene, explore the open world together, or get involved in heated PvP action.

However, none of this is mandatory. If you so desire, you can gladly ride around in Skull and Bones and idly enjoy the gameplay. The inter-connected world means there’s no single-player campaign per se, but you can loot and take out enemy crafts guided by your hand.

The map size in Skull and Bones is big, so you’ll have plenty of time to uncover and unearth all the game’s exciting possibilities and mysteries.