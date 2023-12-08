Does Skull and Bones have co-op multiplayer?

Skull and Bones might have been sailing through development hell for many years, but it looks like it is finally almost free of those stormy waters and about to endeavor into all-new territory with its fast-approaching release date of February 16th, 2024.

A new trailer for Skull and Bones at The Game Awards has brought Ubisoft’s long-suffering pirate adventure game back into the public eye, and with it comes various questions from curious would-be players. One particular element of the game that people are wondering about is co-op multiplayer, so we are going to be diving into the topic in more detail so that you know what to expect if you are hoping to sail the seven seas with your fellow pirates.

Is there co-op multiplayer in Skull and Bones?

Ghost ships galore. Image via Ubisoft.

Yes, Skull and Bones supports multiplayer. The multiplayer aspects are a pretty significant part of the game, with the co-op being a feature that is highly encouraged. According to a recent article from Xbox Wired, you will encounter different players throughout the world as you play Skull and Bones. How you choose to interact with them is up to you. Let’s look a little more closely at the possibilities when it comes to the co-op multiplayer in Skull and Bones

Forming a co-op pirate team in Skull and Bones

Form a crew and take on the world of Skull and Bones together. Image via Ubisoft.

You can join up with other players and form a team to complete difficult objectives in Skull and Bones. These tasks can range from fighting sea monsters to finishing timed world events before they expire. The tougher jobs that you can take on in Skull and Bones encourage camaraderie and teamwork. If you want to get the harder tasks done and reap the more substantial rewards, co-op is going to play a big role in your time with Skull and Bones.

Fighting your fellow pirates in Skull and Bones

Will you be a thieving plunderer in your co-op Skull and Bones adventure? Image via Ubisoft

Working together isn’t the only way that you can get involved in multiplayer, as Skull and Bones also incorporates PvP challenges. These challenges revolve around finding valuable treasure before your fellow pirates do, allowing players to attack each other as they fight for the best loot. Your cargo can be stolen by other players, but you can also choose to hunt down the thieves and make them pay if you aren’t the forgive-and-forget type.

Whether you want to form a pirate crew and work together to earn cool rewards or you’d rather just fight other players for treasure, there is something for every kind of co-op player to enjoy in Skull and Bones.