How to play the Skull and Bones free trial

Test the waters.
Gökhan Çakır
Published: Feb 20, 2024 07:38 am
a man sailing an old boat in Skull and Bones
Buying a new game during its release can be a big decision. Considering Skull and Bones’ $60 price tag, it would be ideal if you could try it before making the purchase, and luckily, you can do that with the game’s free trial.

When I first heard about Skull and Bones free trial, I was already a few hours deep into the game after getting it via my Ubisoft Plus subscription. I had an active subscription before Skull and Bones came out, so the free trial didn’t offer any advantages for me but was a golden opportunity for my friends who were hesitant to jump into the sea with the rest of us.

How to play the free trial of Skull and Bones

Ubisoft website showing the platforms the free trial for Skull and Bones is available on
You can play Skull and Bones’ free trial on all its available platforms. Go to your gaming device’s respective game store and search for Skull and Bones. On the game’s store page, you’ll see purchase options, and there’ll also be a free trial option.

Select the free trial and start downloading Skull and Bones. When you install the game, you get to play it for up to eight hours. If you end up liking Skull and Bones, you can return to the store and purchase it.

Alternatively, you can visit the dedicated Skull and Bones free trial page on Ubisoft‘s website. From here, you can choose your respective platform and start the game’s free trial.

Does Skull and Bones free trial progression reset after buying the full game?

No, your Skull and Bones free trial progression is saved, and you can continue your journey when you purchase the full game. Free trial progression carries over to the full game upon purchase and requires no additional input from players.

Is Skull and Bones’ free trial long enough to make a decision?

Eight hours in Skull and Bones‘ is plenty of time to explore the game’s base mechanics. However, you might run out of time as you start venturing into more complex adventures like unlocking and completing the Grave News investigation or the Hunt for the Crown of Ukuta investigation. When you upgrade to the full version, you can also start tracking down blueprints like the Snow Vanguard Blueprint in Skull and Bones.

Strategical Content Writer and Fortnite Lead for Dot Esports. Gökhan Çakır graduated as an industrial engineer in 2020 and has since applied his analytical and strategic thinking to many endeavors. As a natural-born gamer, he honed his skills to a professional level in Dota 2. Upon giving up on the Aegis of Champions in 2019, Gökhan started his writing career, covering all things gaming while his heart remains a lifetime defender of the Ancients.