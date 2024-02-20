How to play the Skull and Bones free trial

Buying a new game during its release can be a big decision. Considering Skull and Bones’ $60 price tag, it would be ideal if you could try it before making the purchase, and luckily, you can do that with the game’s free trial.

When I first heard about Skull and Bones‘ free trial, I was already a few hours deep into the game after getting it via my Ubisoft Plus subscription. I had an active subscription before Skull and Bones came out, so the free trial didn’t offer any advantages for me but was a golden opportunity for my friends who were hesitant to jump into the sea with the rest of us.

How to play the free trial of Skull and Bones

You can play Skull and Bones’ free trial on all its available platforms. Go to your gaming device’s respective game store and search for Skull and Bones. On the game’s store page, you’ll see purchase options, and there’ll also be a free trial option.

Select the free trial and start downloading Skull and Bones. When you install the game, you get to play it for up to eight hours. If you end up liking Skull and Bones, you can return to the store and purchase it.

Alternatively, you can visit the dedicated Skull and Bones free trial page on Ubisoft‘s website. From here, you can choose your respective platform and start the game’s free trial.

Does Skull and Bones free trial progression reset after buying the full game?

No, your Skull and Bones free trial progression is saved, and you can continue your journey when you purchase the full game. Free trial progression carries over to the full game upon purchase and requires no additional input from players.

Is Skull and Bones’ free trial long enough to make a decision?

Eight hours in Skull and Bones‘ is plenty of time to explore the game’s base mechanics. However, you might run out of time as you start venturing into more complex adventures like unlocking and completing the Grave News investigation or the Hunt for the Crown of Ukuta investigation. When you upgrade to the full version, you can also start tracking down blueprints like the Snow Vanguard Blueprint in Skull and Bones.