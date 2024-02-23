How to get Juniper Berries in Skull and Bones

You’ll encounter many materials in Skull and Bones. While some will be useful as crafting requirements, others can help you complete tasks. Juniper Berries fit this description, and considering you need a lot of them, using the best method to farm Juniper Berries in Skull and Bones will be ideal.

My need to get more Juniper Berries emerged after I started Supply Runs in Skull and Bones. Though I always had some in my inventory, they were never enough, so I had to go out of my way to find more Juniper Berries. With lots to explore in Skull and Bones, I didn’t want to get stuck looking for berries, so I tested out a few ways to see how I could get Juniper Berries fast.

How to farm Juniper Berries in Skull and Bones

Strike first, strike hard, and get the Juniper Berries. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The fastest way to get Juniper Berries in Skull and Bones will be through accepting multiple helm delivery missions. In these quests, a rogue ship tails you, and destroying this ship is extremely rewarding. In addition to getting Juniper Berries, you’ll also secure Tobacco and Sugar Cane.

Overall, Juniper Berries will start appearing more in missions and around you after unlocking Gin production.

What are Juniper Berries used for in Skull and Bones?

You can use Juniper Berries to craft other items that can be smuggled for higher returns in Skull and Bones. The item also frequently appears in Supply Runs.

Once you get all the Juniper Berries you need, it might be time to find Bandari or complete the Grave News Investigation in Skull and Bones. Missions will draw you deeper into the storyline, and you might also discover new crafting materials in the process. I always turn into a hoarder and run out of inventory space when this is the case, so that’s one area where I’ll need to improve myself.