How to fix the Neely’s Bar Jukebox in Silent Hill 2 remake

You’ll encounter several puzzles as you make your way through the Silent Hill 2 remake, which can be exceptionally challenging. One of the first things you find is putting together the broken jukebox you discover at Neely’s Bar, and it’s missing several parts.

These are parts you can find throughout the town of Silent Hill. Unfortunately, you might be stuck trying to figure out the best way to learn where to track down these parts. They can be difficult to find, and when you know where to find them, expect the monsters of Silent Hill to defend these locations, making them even more challenging to grab. Here’s what you need to know about how to fix the Neely’s Bar Jukebox in Silent Hill 2.

Where to find all jukebox parts in Silent Hill 2

Find yourself some clues. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can learn what parts you need to find by picking up the piece of paper on the countertop in Neely’s Bar, which you can find on your way to the save point inside the building in Silent Hill 2. The note shares that there are parts at Groovy, and you can find the person who broke it over by the pharmacy at the Saul Apartments, who lives in Apartment 9. What location you visit first is up to you.

How to get into Apartment 9 in Silent Hill 2

Saul’s Apartments are on the bottom of the map, next to the pharmacy and Happy Burger. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you head south, you can reach the apartments to check on the person who broke the jukebox. You must make your way southwest of Neely’s Bar and proceed by the pharmacy. You can expect to encounter multiple enemies on the way, but nothing you haven’t already faced on your way through Silent Hill 2.

When you arrive on the ground floor, you’ll discover that the apartment you need to reach is on the top of the building. Unfortunately, it has a lot of damage, and you won’t be able to get to this location directly. Instead, on the ground floor, head into the manager’s office and grab the Apartment 5 key on the corkboard. You can use this to get inside Apartment 2, leading you directly to Apartment 9.

Find the Jukebox Key inside the hole in the bathroom. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

When you arrive at the top, there will be a cutscene of attempting to enter a locked room, but it’s barred. Instead, head into the bathroom and reach your hand to search the large hole in the wall. This action might be dangerous in Silent Hill 2, but continue doing this until you pull out the Jukebox Key. You need to press this key on the jukebox to activate it, bringing you one step closer to finishing it.

How to repair the record in Silent Hill 2

Make your way to the top of Silent Hill. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The next destination you need to reach is the record store in Silent Hill. It’s called Groovy Music and is on the opposite side of town. Similar to the apartments, you have to make your way through the area and expect to encounter multiple enemies along the way in Silent Hill 2. Unlike the apartments, Groovy Music has more enemies, which can make the location more dangerous.

When you arrive at the store, there’s a note on the record store counter recounting how the owner attempted to work with the person who broke the jukebox, a janitor. The janitor requested to repair the broken record, and the store owner said they could do it using glue, but the janitor only had one-half of the record. Because you’ve already grabbed that half, you can use the other half to put it back together.

Put the record pieces back together. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can make your way to the back area of the store and smash the window, where you’ll find the second half of the record and some glue on a coffee table. After you have both items, you can combine them in your inventory and repair the broken record. Unfortunately, that’s not the final item you need for the jukebox in Silent Hill 2. The last item you need is a coin to activate the jukebox.

How to get a jukebox coin in Silent Hill 2

Make your way to the coffee shop. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The last place you must visit is the coffee shop on the east side of Silent Hill. You may have walked past this location while you were making your way to Neely’s Bar during your playthrough. Getting into the location is easier than the apartments and the record store—you can use the front entrance to get inside, and you want to head behind the counter. You can only interact with the register but must turn the key at the top. After that, hit the key on the register and open it up to grab Neely’s Jukebox coin.

With all the items in your inventory, return to Neely’s bar to put them together. This should reactivate the jukebox, and the song should play after you hit C2 on the jukebox. A quick cutscene plays out in Silent Hill 2, and then you get the key to Neely’s bar, which allows you to enter the back area and continue your playthrough.

