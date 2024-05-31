street in silent hill 2 remake
Image via Team Silent
Silent Hill 2 remake release countdown: Exact start time and date

The remake is not so silent after all.
Andrew Highton
Published: May 31, 2024 05:40 am

The Silent Hill 2 remake draws near, and the world is waiting with bated breath to see how scary it is and the anticipated release date and time—which we’ve covered in this guide.

Twenty-three years on, and the trauma caused by Silent Hill 2 lives on rent-free in all our minds. Bandaged, undead nurses to the iconic Pyramid Head, the legacy of the horror game continues to dominate gaming folklore and is a fan-favorite cosplay inspiration to this day.

It makes the Silent Hill 2 remake all the more important and is comfortably (or maybe uncomfortably) one of 2024’s biggest titles. If you’re eager to fight your way through the fog and bludgeon beasts in the shoes of James Sutherland, we have everything you need to know about its arrival.

Silent Hill 2 remake release time and date

james walking in silent hill 2 remake
Relive the horror. Image via Team Silent

The Silent Hill 2 remake is penciled in for Oct. 8, 2024, and locked in for a midnight release across various platforms—subject to change.

Yes, Team Silent is finally delivering what we’ve all been waiting for this year. Silent Hill 2 remake is completely done from the ground up and brings back to the place that has become home for many—Silent Hill.

Here’s a countdown showing you how long you must wait until this remake becomes a twisted reality.

Read Article All Silent Hill 2 pre-order bonuses
An image of an abandoned car from the Silent Hill 2 remake
An image of an abandoned car from the Silent Hill 2 remake
An image of an abandoned car from the Silent Hill 2 remake
Category: Silent Hill
Silent Hill
All Silent Hill 2 pre-order bonuses
Antonia Haynes Antonia Haynes May 31, 2024
Read Article Silent Hill 2 remake devs are ‘very confident’ but fans are still skeptical
Silent Hill 2 remake studio confidence. Picture via Bloober Team
Silent Hill 2 remake studio confidence. Picture via Bloober Team
Silent Hill 2 remake studio confidence. Picture via Bloober Team
Category: Silent Hill
Silent Hill
Silent Hill 2 remake devs are ‘very confident’ but fans are still skeptical
Lucas Lapetina Lucas Lapetina Apr 29, 2024
Read Article Is Silent Hill: The Short Message available on Xbox?
Several Anita pictures in a cellphone in the Silent Hill: The Short Message trailer.
Several Anita pictures in a cellphone in the Silent Hill: The Short Message trailer.
Several Anita pictures in a cellphone in the Silent Hill: The Short Message trailer.
Category: Silent Hill
Silent Hill
Is Silent Hill: The Short Message available on Xbox?
Nádia Linhares Nádia Linhares Feb 1, 2024
Andrew Highton
Andy is a Game Guides Writer at Dot Esports with a host of experience working at Dexerto, Twinfinite, Keengamer, and more. He's about as passionate a gamer as you're likely to find and spreads that love across a ton of different titles, but will also talk everything football, golf, and wrestling! Be sure to follow his thoughts and ramblings over at @AndyHighton8 on Twitter.