Silent Hill 2 remake release countdown: Exact start time and date

The Silent Hill 2 remake draws near, and the world is waiting with bated breath to see how scary it is and the anticipated release date and time—which we’ve covered in this guide.

Recommended Videos

Twenty-three years on, and the trauma caused by Silent Hill 2 lives on rent-free in all our minds. Bandaged, undead nurses to the iconic Pyramid Head, the legacy of the horror game continues to dominate gaming folklore and is a fan-favorite cosplay inspiration to this day.

It makes the Silent Hill 2 remake all the more important and is comfortably (or maybe uncomfortably) one of 2024’s biggest titles. If you’re eager to fight your way through the fog and bludgeon beasts in the shoes of James Sutherland, we have everything you need to know about its arrival.

Silent Hill 2 remake release time and date

Relive the horror. Image via Team Silent

The Silent Hill 2 remake is penciled in for Oct. 8, 2024, and locked in for a midnight release across various platforms—subject to change.

Yes, Team Silent is finally delivering what we’ve all been waiting for this year. Silent Hill 2 remake is completely done from the ground up and brings back to the place that has become home for many—Silent Hill.

Here’s a countdown showing you how long you must wait until this remake becomes a twisted reality.

Weeks Days Hours Minutes Seconds 1 8 : 3 : 1 1 : 5 4 : 4 4 protagonist. If you love scary games making your toes tremble, check out the other top upcoming horror games this year.” data-enddate=”1728342000″ data-largestUnit=”week” data-smallestunit=”second”>

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more