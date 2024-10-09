All Strange Photo locations in Silent Hill 2 remake

Making your way through the dangerous city in Silent Hill 2 comes with many risks, but there are memories you need to track down. A major one is the many Strange Photographs, each with a distinct memory of Mary for James.

The locations of these Strange Photos can be tricky to find. Not only do you need to be looking for them at the correct location, but you might be barred from seeking them out as you navigate through Silent Hill. You want to ensure you grab them all before you move on and reach the end of the game. Here’s what you need to know about where to find all Strange Photo locations in the Silent Hill 2 remake.

Where to find all Strange Photos in Silent Hill 2

Piece together the memories.

There are 26 Strange Photos you need to track down throughout your journey in the Silent Hill 2 remake. As you might imagine, these photographs appear at distinct locations. You won’t have access to each area as you progress through the game, so if you get far enough, you can’t backtrack to pick up any you’ve missed. It’s a good idea to grab each photograph as early and quickly as possible to ensure you don’t miss out on adding them to your collection.

Here’s where you can find all Strange Photo locations in Silent Hill 2.

Strange Photo Location Name Description Map Location I’ve Been Happy South Vale (East) The first Strange Photo, I’ve Been Happy, shows up in South Vale (East), across from the Neely’s Bar. Smash the glass of a window to get it. So Many People Here! South Vale (East) You can find the So Many People Here! Strang Photo outside the Wood Side Apartments, on the ground. Grab it before progressing too far through this part of South Vale. Valentines Day Wood Side Apartments The Valentine’s Day photograph is on top of the TV in room 102 of the Wood Side Apartments. You have to open the metal shutter, which prevents you from going forward first. Career’s Humble Beginnings Wood Side Apartments You can find the Career’s Humble Beginnings photograph in room 210. You can open this area shortly after finding the handgun. Forever Together Blue Creek Apartments You can find the Forever Together Strange Photo on the ground on the first floor, next to the room with the “S” on it. How Time Flies Blue Creek Apartments After completing the Grandfather Clock puzzle, you can acquire the How Time Flies Strange Photo on the second floor. So Far From Home South Vale (West) You can find the So Far From Home while exploring the Rosewater Park on the stone seats. Made It! South Vale (West) You need to find the Jack Lever at Octantis Fuels, bring it back to the building outside Rosewater Park, and open it up to find the photograph. Ready to Kill It! South Vale (West) The Best Flavor Strange Photo appears behind Eddie after you speak with him at the Reverie Theater. Church Entrance South Vale (West) There’s the Church Entrance Strange Photo next to a stone fountain. Best Flavor South Vale (West) The Best Flavor Strange Photo appears behind Eddie, after you speak with him at the Reverie Theater. Her Drawings Brookhaven Hospital The Her Drawings photograph is on the desk in the Observation Room. At Least She Was There Brookhaven Hospital When you can access Examination Room 1, the At Least She Was There Strange Photo is inside the drawer of the green desk. No One Knows Brookhaven Hospital The No One Knows Strange Photo is next to the bed in room C5, adjacent to the Observation Room in the Other Side Hospital. They Mustn’t Know Brookhaven Hospital Shortly after reuniting with Maria, in the poolhouse, there’s the They Mustn’t Know Photo in the northwest corner of the room, next to the life preserver. They’re Here South Vale (east) (Other Side) The They’re Here Strange Photo appears at the Lucky Jade Restaurant before you make your way to the Historical Society. The New Clock Historical Society You can find The New Clock Strange Photo in the display cabinet on the first floor, in the room on the left before entering the main hall. Four Months To Go Toluca Prison After completing the generator puzzle, you can make your way to cell E13 and find the Four Months To Go Strange Photo on a small stand. Old Man’s Always Prepared Toluca Prison After unlocking the Eyeless Boar’s door, take an immediate right and head into the Warehouse section to find the Old Man’s Always Prepared on the desk. Whole World Ahead of Us Labyrinth After escaping Pyramid Head, you can find Whole World Ahead of Us in the room next to the sixth ladder. Your Best Buddy Labyrinth Once you complete the Rotten and Flooded areas, return to the Labyrinth and turn the cube up with the face right side up, with no symbols. Proceed downstairs to find Your Best Buddy image. Road Trip! Docks Shortly after you defeat Eddie, there’s the Road Trip! Strange Photo outside on the docks, next to the building. Aftermath… Lakeview Hotel When you meet Laura, she unlocks the eastern part of Lakeview Hotel. You can find the Aftermath Strange Photo in room 104, inside a nightdesk. Better Leave… Lakeview Hotel When you arrive at the basement at the Venus Tears Bar, the Strange Photo is on the left side of the counter. Still Can’t Get it Right Lakeview Hotel Move the cart blocking your path to the bathroom, and you find the Still Can’t Get It Right Strange Photo in the sink. Shape Forces the Mind Lakeview Hotel When you get outside after Mary narrates over you walking through a hallway, take a right, and follow the path to find the final Strange Photo.

