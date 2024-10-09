Image Credit: Bethesda
All Strange Photo locations in Silent Hill 2
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Silent Hill

All Strange Photo locations in Silent Hill 2 remake

Track down where you can find these Strange Photo locations.
Image of Zack Palm
Zack Palm
|

Published: Oct 9, 2024 03:11 am

Making your way through the dangerous city in Silent Hill 2 comes with many risks, but there are memories you need to track down. A major one is the many Strange Photographs, each with a distinct memory of Mary for James.

The locations of these Strange Photos can be tricky to find. Not only do you need to be looking for them at the correct location, but you might be barred from seeking them out as you navigate through Silent Hill. You want to ensure you grab them all before you move on and reach the end of the game. Here’s what you need to know about where to find all Strange Photo locations in the Silent Hill 2 remake.

Where to find all Strange Photos in Silent Hill 2

Strange Photo locations in Silent Hill 2.
Piece together the memories. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

There are 26 Strange Photos you need to track down throughout your journey in the Silent Hill 2 remake. As you might imagine, these photographs appear at distinct locations. You won’t have access to each area as you progress through the game, so if you get far enough, you can’t backtrack to pick up any you’ve missed. It’s a good idea to grab each photograph as early and quickly as possible to ensure you don’t miss out on adding them to your collection.

Here’s where you can find all Strange Photo locations in Silent Hill 2.

Strange PhotoLocation NameDescriptionMap Location
I’ve Been HappySouth Vale (East)The first Strange Photo, I’ve Been Happy, shows up in South Vale (East), across from the Neely’s Bar. Smash the glass of a window to get it.I've Been Happy in Silent Hill 2
So Many People Here!South Vale (East)You can find the So Many People Here! Strang Photo outside the Wood Side Apartments, on the ground. Grab it before progressing too far through this part of South Vale.So Many People Here in Silent Hill 2
Valentines DayWood Side ApartmentsThe Valentine’s Day photograph is on top of the TV in room 102 of the Wood Side Apartments. You have to open the metal shutter, which prevents you from going forward first.Valentine's Day Silent Hill 2
Career’s Humble BeginningsWood Side ApartmentsYou can find the Career’s Humble Beginnings photograph in room 210. You can open this area shortly after finding the handgun. Career's Humble Beginnings Silent Hill 2
Forever TogetherBlue Creek ApartmentsYou can find the Forever Together Strange Photo on the ground on the first floor, next to the room with the “S” on it.Forever Together Silent Hill 2
How Time FliesBlue Creek ApartmentsAfter completing the Grandfather Clock puzzle, you can acquire the How Time Flies Strange Photo on the second floor.How Time Flies in Silent Hill 2
So Far From HomeSouth Vale (West)You can find the So Far From Home while exploring the Rosewater Park on the stone seats.So Far From Home in Silent Hill 2
Made It!South Vale (West)You need to find the Jack Lever at Octantis Fuels, bring it back to the building outside Rosewater Park, and open it up to find the photograph.Made It in Silent Hill 2
Ready to Kill It!South Vale (West)The Best Flavor Strange Photo appears behind Eddie after you speak with him at the Reverie Theater.Ready to Kill It In Silent Hill 2
Church EntranceSouth Vale (West)There’s the Church Entrance Strange Photo next to a stone fountain.Church Entrance in Silent Hill 2
Best FlavorSouth Vale (West)The Best Flavor Strange Photo appears behind Eddie, after you speak with him at the Reverie Theater.Best Flavor in Silent Hill 2
Her DrawingsBrookhaven HospitalThe Her Drawings photograph is on the desk in the Observation Room.Her Drawings in Silent Hill 2
At Least She Was ThereBrookhaven HospitalWhen you can access Examination Room 1, the At Least She Was There Strange Photo is inside the drawer of the green desk.At Least She was There in Silent Hill 2
No One KnowsBrookhaven HospitalThe No One Knows Strange Photo is next to the bed in room C5, adjacent to the Observation Room in the Other Side Hospital.No One Knows in Silent Hill 2
They Mustn’t KnowBrookhaven HospitalShortly after reuniting with Maria, in the poolhouse, there’s the They Mustn’t Know Photo in the northwest corner of the room, next to the life preserver.They Mustn't Know in Silent Hill 2
They’re HereSouth Vale (east) (Other Side)The They’re Here Strange Photo appears at the Lucky Jade Restaurant before you make your way to the Historical Society.Theyre Here in Silent Hill 2
The New ClockHistorical SocietyYou can find The New Clock Strange Photo in the display cabinet on the first floor, in the room on the left before entering the main hall. The New Clock in Silent Hill 2
Four Months To GoToluca PrisonAfter completing the generator puzzle, you can make your way to cell E13 and find the Four Months To Go Strange Photo on a small stand.Four Months to Go in Silent Hill 2
Old Man’s Always PreparedToluca PrisonAfter unlocking the Eyeless Boar’s door, take an immediate right and head into the Warehouse section to find the Old Man’s Always Prepared on the desk.Old Man Always Prepared in Silent Hill 2
Whole World Ahead of UsLabyrinthAfter escaping Pyramid Head, you can find Whole World Ahead of Us in the room next to the sixth ladder.Whole World Ahead of Us in Silent Hill 2
Your Best BuddyLabyrinthOnce you complete the Rotten and Flooded areas, return to the Labyrinth and turn the cube up with the face right side up, with no symbols. Proceed downstairs to find Your Best Buddy image.Your Best Buddy in Silent Hill 2
Road Trip!DocksShortly after you defeat Eddie, there’s the Road Trip! Strange Photo outside on the docks, next to the building.Road Trip in Silent Hill 2
Aftermath…Lakeview HotelWhen you meet Laura, she unlocks the eastern part of Lakeview Hotel. You can find the Aftermath Strange Photo in room 104, inside a nightdesk.Aftermath in Silent Hill 2
Better Leave…Lakeview HotelWhen you arrive at the basement at the Venus Tears Bar, the Strange Photo is on the left side of the counter.Better Leave in Silent Hill 2
Still Can’t Get it RightLakeview HotelMove the cart blocking your path to the bathroom, and you find the Still Can’t Get It Right Strange Photo in the sink.Still Can't Get It Right in Silent Hill 2
Shape Forces the MindLakeview HotelWhen you get outside after Mary narrates over you walking through a hallway, take a right, and follow the path to find the final Strange Photo.Shape Forces the Mind in Silent Hill 2
