Konami will break silence on next mainline Silent Hill game this week

Silent Hill fans, get ready—Konami announced a new Silent Hill Transmission scheduled for March 13 at 5pm CT. While details are still scarce, one major reveal has already been confirmed: This event will shine a long-overdue spotlight on Silent Hill f.

After years of radio silence, we’re finally about to learn more about the first new mainline Silent Hill game in over a decade. If you need a refresher, Silent Hill f was first revealed in 2022 via a haunting teaser trailer that left more questions than answers. Set in 1960s rural Japan, the teaser featured eerie, unsettling imagery—a girl slowly overtaken by ominous flowers, her skin peeling away in what can only be described as nightmare fuel. The trailer sparked plenty of speculation, but since then, Konami has been tight-lipped about what to expect from the game itself.

That’s about to change.

Unlike previous entries in the series, which have primarily been set in the foggy, cursed town of Silent Hill, Silent Hill f takes a bold new direction by shifting the setting to Japan. The game is being developed by NeoBards Entertainment, with a script by acclaimed visual novel writer Ryukishi07 (When They Cry) and creature and character designs by Japanese artist Kera. Production is being overseen by Motoi Okamoto, formerly of Nintendo, and the game is directed by Al Yang, the studio creative director of NeoBards Entertainment.

James and Maria in Silent Hill 2. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This departure from the familiar town of Silent Hill is a risky move, but it could breathe new life into the franchise. Given Ryukishi07’s history of crafting deeply unsettling horror narratives, fans are eager to see how Silent Hill f will balance psychological terror with its eerie new setting.

But it’s not like Konami has been ignoring Silent Hill entirely. The company, alongside developer Bloober Team, released the Silent Hill 2 remake late last year, and despite some mixed reactions, the game sold over two million copies. The success of the remake seems to have rekindled Konami’s interest in the franchise, with rumors swirling that the publisher is working on additional Silent Hill projects beyond Silent Hill f.

Back in 2021, it was suggested that Konami was planning to revive the Silent Hill franchise through multiple third-party developers, which tracks with the four Silent Hill projects that were announced in October 2022—including Silent Hill f. After years of uncertainty, it finally seems like Konami is serious about bringing the series back in a big way.

The Silent Hill Transmission livestream will take place on March 13 at the following times:

PDT – 3:00 PM

– 3:00 PM CDT – 5:00 PM

– 5:00 PM EDT – 6:00 PM

– 6:00 PM GMT – 10:00 PM

– 10:00 PM CET – 11:00 PM

– 11:00 PM CST – 6:00 AM (Mar. 14)

– 6:00 AM (Mar. 14) JST – 7:00 AM (Mar. 14)

– 7:00 AM (Mar. 14) AEDT – 9:00 AM (Mar. 14)

– 9:00 AM (Mar. 14) NZDT – 11:00 AM (Mar. 14)

Konami has yet to confirm the exact platform for the livestream, but previous Silent Hill Transmission events have been hosted on the official Silent Hill YouTube channel. It’s likely that this one will follow suit, and Konami has promised to share a direct link soon.

While Konami hasn’t explicitly stated what will be shown during the event, the focus on Silent Hill f suggests we could see a new trailer, gameplay footage, or even a release window. Given how long it’s been since the initial reveal, fans are hoping for substantial updates rather than another cryptic teaser. One thing’s for sure—fans will be watching closely.

