All Silent Hill 2 remake editions, prices, and contents

There isn’t much longer to wait for the remake of Konami’s classic psychological horror title Silent Hill 2, as it’s coming out on Oct. 8 this year.

If you’re looking forward to the Silent Hill 2 remake and are thinking of buying or pre-ordering it, then keep reading. We’ll explain which editions are available, what you get in each version, and how much they’ll cost you.

Silent Hill 2 remake editions, contents, and prices

There are two versions of the Silent Hill 2 remake available: standard edition and deluxe edition. Both versions are only coming to PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam (sorry, Xbox players). You can buy a physical copy of the standard edition for PlayStation 5, but the deluxe and PC standard editions are only available as digital downloads.

Standard edition cost and contents

Shiba style. Image via Konami

You only get the game if you buy the standard edition when it comes out in October. If you pre-order, you also get a mask cosmetic of Mira the Dog. If you’re playing on PlayStation 5, you get Mira the Dog along with a Robbie the Rabbit mask cosmetic.

You can buy the physical edition at Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Target, and Walmart for $69.99 at all stores. Remember, you’ll only have access to the pre-order content if you purchase the digital version of the standard edition. Both the physical and the digital versions of the standard game costs $69.99 on PlayStation 5 and Steam.

Deluxe edition cost and contents

Pizza time. Image via Konami

You can only buy the deluxe edition digitally for PlayStation 5 and Steam. With it, you get a digital art book, digital soundtrack, and the Pyramid Head Pizza Box mask along with the base game.

Pre-ordering the deluxe edition nets you a couple of cool extras. As well as the bonuses you get when you buy the game on release, you also get the aforementioned Mira the Dog mask and Robbie the Rabbit mask (for PlayStation 5 players only) along with 48 hours of early access.

Price-wise, the deluxe edition only costs $10 more than the standard edition across both platforms, coming in at around $79.99. This is sure to be worth it for fans of the series, especially those who’ve been looking forward to the remake for a while. The cosmetics are cute, and the soundtrack and art book are a cool collectible for die-hard fans. The early access that you get with the deluxe edition pre-order is likely to be a persuasive factor, too.

