james walking in silent hill 2 remake
Image via Team Silent
Category:
Silent Hill

How to play Silent Hill 2 remake early access

Ready yourself for early access to the remake.
Image of Andrew Highton
Andrew Highton
|
Published: May 31, 2024 07:17 am

You’ve waited 23 years for the Silent Hill 2 remake, so it’s understandable if you don’t want to wait any longer and get playing as soon as possible with early access.

Recommended Videos

Early access is an option if you’re willing to pay a bit more and go the extra mile. It gives hardcore fans and excited players the opportunity to play a game sooner than the main release date, and it varies from title to title.

The Silent Hill 2 remake release is a chance to embrace history and relive one of the most infamous and chilling horror entries in the genre. If you’re feeling frightful, fearful, and want an earful from Pyramid Head sooner than most, we’ll tell you everything you need to know about early access for Silent Hill 2.

How can you get early access to Silent Hill 2 remake?

Silent Hill 2 remake fans are not so confidence as the studio. Picture via Bloober Team
James needs to swing for the fences. Image via Team Silent

To get early access for the Silent Hill 2 remake, you need to pre-order the Deluxe Edition for exclusive 48-hour Early Access.

It’s no surprise that Silent Hill 2 has pre-order bonuses, with various editions offering a handful of content tailored to what you’re looking for. From artbooks and soundtracks to the already-mentioned early access.

But you want the Deluxe Edition if you want to play the Silent Hill 2 remake early. We know the main release date is set for Oct. 8, 2024, meaning early access opens the gates of Silent Hill to you on Oct. 6, 2024.

Silent Hill 2 Deluxe Edition is $79.99 on the PlayStation Store, so it’s a few dollars more. Again, though, it’s completely optional, and depends on how eager to make yourself suffer. Be sure to also check out every Silent Hill 2 remake platform and edition.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article All Silent Hill 2 remake editions, prices, and contents
An image of an abandoned car from the Silent Hill 2 remake
An image of an abandoned car from the Silent Hill 2 remake
An image of an abandoned car from the Silent Hill 2 remake
Category: Silent Hill
Silent Hill
All Silent Hill 2 remake editions, prices, and contents
Antonia Haynes Antonia Haynes May 31, 2024
Read Article All Silent Hill 2 remake platforms
Iconic view of the town of Silent Hill in the Silent Hill 2 Remake.
Iconic view of the town of Silent Hill in the Silent Hill 2 Remake.
Iconic view of the town of Silent Hill in the Silent Hill 2 Remake.
Category: Silent Hill
Silent Hill
All Silent Hill 2 remake platforms
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic May 31, 2024
Read Article All Silent Hill 2 pre-order bonuses
An image of an abandoned car from the Silent Hill 2 remake
An image of an abandoned car from the Silent Hill 2 remake
An image of an abandoned car from the Silent Hill 2 remake
Category: Silent Hill
Silent Hill
All Silent Hill 2 pre-order bonuses
Antonia Haynes Antonia Haynes May 31, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All Silent Hill 2 remake editions, prices, and contents
An image of an abandoned car from the Silent Hill 2 remake
Category: Silent Hill
Silent Hill
All Silent Hill 2 remake editions, prices, and contents
Antonia Haynes Antonia Haynes May 31, 2024
Read Article All Silent Hill 2 remake platforms
Iconic view of the town of Silent Hill in the Silent Hill 2 Remake.
Category: Silent Hill
Silent Hill
All Silent Hill 2 remake platforms
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic May 31, 2024
Read Article All Silent Hill 2 pre-order bonuses
An image of an abandoned car from the Silent Hill 2 remake
Category: Silent Hill
Silent Hill
All Silent Hill 2 pre-order bonuses
Antonia Haynes Antonia Haynes May 31, 2024
Author
Andrew Highton
Andy is a Game Guides Writer at Dot Esports with a host of experience working at Dexerto, Twinfinite, Keengamer, and more. He's about as passionate a gamer as you're likely to find and spreads that love across a ton of different titles, but will also talk everything football, golf, and wrestling! Be sure to follow his thoughts and ramblings over at @AndyHighton8 on Twitter.