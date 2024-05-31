How to play Silent Hill 2 remake early access

You’ve waited 23 years for the Silent Hill 2 remake, so it’s understandable if you don’t want to wait any longer and get playing as soon as possible with early access.

Early access is an option if you’re willing to pay a bit more and go the extra mile. It gives hardcore fans and excited players the opportunity to play a game sooner than the main release date, and it varies from title to title.

The Silent Hill 2 remake release is a chance to embrace history and relive one of the most infamous and chilling horror entries in the genre. If you’re feeling frightful, fearful, and want an earful from Pyramid Head sooner than most, we’ll tell you everything you need to know about early access for Silent Hill 2.

How can you get early access to Silent Hill 2 remake?

James needs to swing for the fences. Image via Team Silent

To get early access for the Silent Hill 2 remake, you need to pre-order the Deluxe Edition for exclusive 48-hour Early Access.

It’s no surprise that Silent Hill 2 has pre-order bonuses, with various editions offering a handful of content tailored to what you’re looking for. From artbooks and soundtracks to the already-mentioned early access.

But you want the Deluxe Edition if you want to play the Silent Hill 2 remake early. We know the main release date is set for Oct. 8, 2024, meaning early access opens the gates of Silent Hill to you on Oct. 6, 2024.

Silent Hill 2 Deluxe Edition is $79.99 on the PlayStation Store, so it’s a few dollars more. Again, though, it’s completely optional, and depends on how eager to make yourself suffer. Be sure to also check out every Silent Hill 2 remake platform and edition.

