All Silent Hill 2 pre-order bonuses

Cute cosmetics and other fun goodies are up for grabs for those who pre-order
Antonia Haynes
Published: May 31, 2024 05:57 am

The long-awaited Silent Hill 2 remake is set to release in October this year, and there are a few goodies up for grabs for those who choose to pre-order the game.

If you’re considering pre-ordering the Silent Hill 2 remake, keep reading for everything you need to know about the bonuses.

Silent Hill 2 remake pre-order bonuses

Two versions of the Silent Hill 2 remake are available to pre-order: the standard and deluxe editions. Both versions have different bonuses available should you choose to pre-order. 

Standard edition 

An image of the standard edition pre order bonuses for the Silent Hill 2 remake
Shiba style. Image via Konami

If you pre-order the standard edition, you’ll get the Mira the Dog mask. Fans of the original game who got the “Dog” ending will be familiar with the adorable Shiba Inu Mira. If you pre-order, you can wear this fun cosmetic as a reminder of her. Pre-ordering the standard edition on the PlayStation 5 will also get you an extra cosmetic along with the Mira the Dog mask. You’ll also get the Robbie the Rabbit mask, referencing the creepy, anthropomorphic rabbit mascot from the Silent Hill series..

Deluxe edition 

An image of the deluxe edition pre order bonuses for the Silent Hill 2 remake
Pizza time. Image via Konami

Pre-ordering the deluxe edition will get you a fair few extras. You’ll get a digital copy of the soundtrack and a Silent Hill 2 digital art book along with the Mira the Dog mask cosmetic and Robbie the Rabbit cosmetic (though this is still exclusive for PlayStation 5 users). You’ll also get a Pyramid Head Mask cosmetic with the deluxe edition. The mask is made from a pizza box, giving it a cosplay vibe rather than a menacing one. The most noteworthy bonus from pre-ordering the deluxe edition is 48 hours of early access. Two days of early access is sure to be an incentive for those looking forward to the remake since its announcement. 

