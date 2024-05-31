All Silent Hill 2 remake platforms

Silent Hill 2 is finally getting a remake after spending decades locked to the PlayStation 2 and emulation. But which platforms will it release on? We’re here to explain.

Which platforms is Silent Hill 2 Remake releasing on?

Image via Konami

The Silent Hill 2 Remake will be available on PlayStation 5 and Steam. As it stands, these are the only two platforms confirmed by Konami. The game is set to launch on Oct. 8 and will feature the original story with revamped graphics and gameplay. Pre-orders are already open. Players will be able to relive some of the most iconic moments in horror game history, and I hope Konami does the original justice by preserving its vibe and feel.

Will Silent Hill 2 Remake be on Xbox?

Image via Konami

No, Silent Hill 2 Remake won’t be available on Xbox. Konami hasn’t mentioned releasing Silent Hill 2 Remake on Microsoft consoles at all. They are a Japanese company and primarily showcase their games at Sony’s State of Play, which is an example of their strong partnership. Having said that, Konami released a remastered version of the original Silent Hill 2 on the Xbox 360 in 2012, so they might at some point bring the remake to modern Xbox consoles. It would be a shame to exclude such a vast portion of the console gaming audience from one of the best horror stories ever told.

