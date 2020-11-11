Best Rocket League cars

There are a variety of different battle-cars available to use in Rocket League.

Some are available from the first launch of the game, others must be unlocked through gameplay, and the rest must be purchased in DLC packs or crates. The different battle-cars feature a variety of different hitboxes and handling attributes, which can change how your car interacts with the ball.

The truth is almost any car can be good in Rocket League once you learn how to use it (with the exception of maybe the Scarab, which is a lost cause). But there are a few cars that stand out above the rest at higher levels of the game.

Here are some of the best cars available to use in Rocket League.

Octane

Image via Psyonix

Although the Octane is a default battle-car when you first fire up Rocket League, it’s still considered the best car in the game by a wide margin. Since the release of the game, it’s remained the most popular car to pick in both amateur and professional play. It’s popular because of its tight turning radius, excellent hitbox, and overall accurate design.

The Octane features a versatile rectangular hitbox, which provides a decent surface area to the front of the car without making it feel too boxy. It has responsive handling with a tight turning radius and the car’s profile is high enough off the ground that it can make moves on the ball both on the ground and in the air.

There are actually a number of cars that feature the Octane hitbox, such as the Takumi and the Twinser. These can also be great options, though most high-level players prefer the standard Octane to other variants because the standard Octane car model matches well with its in-game hitbox.

Batmobile

Image via Psyonix

The ’16 Batmobile is another popular pick among high-level players. The ‘16 Batmobile battle-car was introduced to the game on March 8, 2016. It’s the longest car in the game and features a plank hitbox. This car has been favored by many high-level players because its angular design allows the car to pull off powerful precision shots and the long flat frame can be an effective tool for dribbling and shooting while in the air.

Unfortunately, the ‘16 Batmobile is no longer available for purchase. So unless you have an account that already bought that pack, you can’t get this battle-car—at least not at the time of writing. Luckily, there are a few different cars that share a similar hitbox, including the Artemis, Centio, and Sentinel. You can achieve similar results using any of these plank type cars if you don’t have the ‘16 Batmobile.

Dominus

Image via Psyonix

The Dominus is a DLC battle-car that was released on Aug. 13, 2015. When this car was first released, players had to pay money for the Supersonic Fury DLC pack to get it, but it’s since been made available for free without purchase through Epic’s new blueprint unlock system.

After the Octane, the Dominus is the most popular car pick at high levels of the game. It shares many of the advantages of the Batmobile plank type cars in the air, but it handles corners better than the plank hitbox cars. For some players, the Dominus offers the best of both worlds between the plank hitbox and the Octane hitbox, handling in the air like a plank car and handling the ball of the ground like an Octane.

There are over 20 cars in Rocket League that use the Dominus hitbox. Those cars include the ‘89 Batmobile, the Dominus GT, the Delorean, and the Aftershock. But the classic Dominus remains the battle-car model that most closely matches the actual hitbox you’re working with, so it’s still the most popular version of the vehicle.

Breakout

Image via Psyonix

The Breakout is one of the three default cars alongside the Octane and the Merc. The Breakout isn’t nearly as popular as the Octane, the Dominus, or the ‘16 Batmobile, but this car can definitely get the job done when put to the test.

It features a reasonably effective hitbox that functions like a slightly wider version of the Dominus hitbox. Although it’s definitely more clumsy in the air than the Dominus, it’s a decent option for players who have not yet unlocked the Dominus or a plank hitbox car.

Although the Breakout is a rare sight at the highest levels of Rocket League, it isn’t totally unheard of. In particular, freestyle players have been known to make use of the car to pull off their wild in-air maneuvers. Several cars share the Breakout hitbox, including the Cyclode, Samurai, and the Animus GP. If you’re just getting started with Rocket League and can’t wait to unlock a plank hitbox car, the Breakout is a totally serviceable alternative.

Endo

Image via Psyonix

The Endo is a battle-car that was first released on March 22, 2017. This car is only available through Turbo Crates, and as such, it can be a little difficult to get your hands on. This car features the hybrid body type, which is overall more boxy than most of the other cars on this list. The Endo is longer than the Octane but shares a similar width and height to the Octane’s hitbox.

The biggest drawback to the Endo is that it isn’t as good at cornering as the Octane, Dominus, or Breakout. What it lacks in turning radius, though, it makes up for with its in-air handling. Flying upside down with the Endo feels amazing and its longer design can help generate power where an Octane might struggle. This car might be worse than the Octane in some ways, but it’s still a great option for anyone who’s looking to switch off the standard best practices and try an outside-the-box battle-car.

At the end of the day, what car you use comes down to personal preference. If you like a car that isn’t on this list, that doesn’t mean you’re wrong. Use whatever feels good to you, have fun, and don’t be afraid to try something new.

There are players who will never try any cars outside the Octane, and that’s fine. But if you explore some of these other options, you may be surprised how much fun you can have using all of the different cars Rocket League has to offer.