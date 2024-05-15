Roblox Royale High: How to complete the Nap Time quest

As a student in Roblox Royale High, you get to complete multiple quests to earn experience points—and Nap Time! is one of them. While its description looks easy, many players have reported facing hiccups with the quest, so here’s us helping out with a guide.

The Nap Time quest in Roblox Royale High, explained

Complete it to get some EXP and energy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Nap Time quest in Royale High on Roblox requires you to do exactly what its name suggests—nap. As hinted in its description, you have to put on any of your comfortable pajamas and sleep on a bed to wake up refreshed and complete the quest. In case you are wondering how to do that, just follow these steps:

Go to your dorm room. Make sure your dorm room has a bed or mattress you can sleep on. If not, you can purchase one. Now, open the Outfit menu and pick a dress from the Sleep category. Go to bed and sleep until the quest is complete. It may happen instantly or take some time, so be patient.

Tip: If you don’t have the money to buy a bed, you can still complete Nap Time without purchasing one. Simply put on some sleepwear, place a bed from the Decor menu in your dorm room, and select the Try option instead of Buy. Previewing a bed or mattress should also count towards the quest, thus saving your budget.

If you cannot complete the quest by following the steps above in Roblox Royale High, make sure you are sleeping in a bed placed in either a dorm room or an apartment room.

Also, be patient as the quest may take some time to register. Many players have reported having to wait until the energy meter goes up to 40 percent or more to complete the quest, even though some were able to strike it off by reaching just 12 percent.

