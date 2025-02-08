Blue Lock Rivals tier list: All Styles and Flows ranked

Blue Lock Rivals gets a new Style and Flow for you to unlock every few weeks, and the Roblox game now features 16 of both after the addition of Kunigami on Feb. 8.

Styles are the characters available in Blue Lock Rivals, each offering unique skills for you to use on the soccer field. Flows are buffs that boost the power of your shots, lower your cooldowns, increase your movement speed, and more.

Every Style and Flow has a rarity: Rare, Epic, Legendary, and Mythic. While you need luck to be on your side to roll the Mythic and Legendaries, the pity bar ensures that with every 50 spins, you get rewarded for putting in the effort.

Here’s our tier list ranking the best Styles and Flows in Blue Lock Rivals.

Blue Lock Rivals tier lists: Best Styles and Flows

The return of the wildcard. Image via Blue Lock: Rivals on Roblox

Keep in mind that, looking past raw strength, you need a Flow that complements your Style to complete your character and unlock his true potential.

Tier Styles S Rin, Shidou, Yukimiya, Kunigami A Aiku, Nagi, King, Otoya, Gagamaru B Bachira, Reo, Sae C Karasu, Hiori D Chigiri, Isagi

Tiers Flows S Awakened Genius, Dribbler, Prodigy A Demon Wings, Crow, Snake, Wild Card, Genius B Trap, Chameleon, King’s Instinct C Gale Burst, Monster D Puzzle, Ice, Lightning

Best Styles in Blue Lock Rivals: S and A-tier

Style Best Position to Play Skills What makes it one of the best Rin Striker/Center Forward Curve Shot: Lets you bend it like Beckham for an excellent finish.



Opposite Direction: Lets you roulette dribble past an opponent. He’s a goal-scoring machine, ideal for egoists looking to rack up points. His awakened form allows him to dribble past any incoming tackles, and the awakened Curve Shot is hard to save—especially for goalkeepers out of position. Shidou Striker/Center Forward Dragon Drive: Flicks the ball up in the air and quickly strikes with immense power toward the goal.



Dragon Header: Flicks the ball up and quickly strikes the ball with his head, similar to his first move. His kit offers the best striking abilities, regularly letting you score from anywhere up to the midfield. His awakened form lets you drive straight to the goal with immense power. In short, Shidou screams Striker, so if you’re looking to shoot constantly, you must commit to rerolling to unlock this Mythic Style. Yukimiya Winger/Attacking Midfielder Freestyle: Lets you dash forward with the ball and ragdoll anyone in the way.



Lethal Touch: Lets you dash from one side to another to dodge any defenders in your way. Unlike the other Styles in the S tier, Yukimiya requires a higher skill ceiling to master. He’s a master of all trades in his awakened form that unlocks two new moves—Street Dribbling and Gyro Shot. Even in his regular form, he’s an incredible dribbler, but in his awakened form, he can dribble past anyone and score in quick succession with his Gyro Shot. Kunigami Center Forward Power Shot: Fires up a monstrous shot with an impressive range.



Body Block: A defensive and attacking move to steal the ball from the opponent before you. He’s the latest Mythic in Blue Lock Rivals (dropped with the Feb. 8 update). Kunigami is a well-rounded striker with impressive shooting power, especially with his awakening. He also offers a defensive move to maintain possession and great shooting range. Aiku Defender Forced Defense: Lets you charge forward quickly to move the ball away from your opponent.



Charge: Lets you dash forward and steal the possession. A good Aiku can shut down any other Style player, but with some coordination, the enemy team can pass the ball around to keep it out of an Aiku’s range. He can easily go toe-to-toe with other S-tier Styles if his abilities ever get a range buff or Charge didn’t turn you into a ragdoll every time you mistimed it by a second. Nagi Center Forward Trap: Lets you flick the ball up and drive it in any direction or simply dash dribble mid-air.



Dash: Lets you move in any direction while mid-air. He offers one of the coolest-looking awakenings, and if his Dash skill wasn’t so underwhelming, Nagi could easily be an S-tier, as his Trap guarantees a goal every time. King Striker/Center Forward Kings Impact: Lets you shoot the ball from an impressive range.



Kings Run: Lets you quickly zig zag dribble past any defender. King is tailor-made for egoists in Blue Lock Rivals. His awakened kit further improves his potential as a striker, allowing you to steal the ball from anyone before you and dispatch it with immense power toward the goal. Otoya Midfield/Winger Stealthy Steps: Makes you invisible for a few seconds to take possession of the ball.



Ninja Dribble: You can only do this while dribbling the ball. Like his first ability, you go invisible and dribble past any defender in front. Being an Epic Style, Otoya is very easy to unlock, which is the only reason he’s in the A-tier—one tier above where he actually belongs. He’s one of my favorites because of his Ninja-like skills. Gagamaru Goalkeeper Scorpion Kick: Lets you dive forward and shoot the ball. It can be a defensive move if you’re looking for some bonus-style points.



Super Reaction Speed: When activated within the 18-yard box of the goalpost, it grants you a massive speed boost while lowering your dive cooldown. He’s the only Style that offers goalkeeper abilities. Considering it’s easiest to farm points (with the amount of saves) as a GK, Gagamaru is my favorite.

B-tier Styles

Bachira and Reo aren’t reliable picks as they don’t excel in any one department—shooting, passing, dribbling, or defending. For example, Bachira’s only good during his awakening, using which he can dribble past anyone, but lackluster otherwise.

On the other hand, Sae used to be incredible at launch, but after the recent patches, his Perfect Pass seems underwhelming. He’d easily be an A-tier Style if his passes weren’t so easy to intercept.

C-tier Styles

Karasu and Hiori’s kits are decent if you want to play a defensive position. While Hiori offers passing capabilities, Karasu’s kit lets you easily steal the ball. However, despite being a Legendary Style, it pales compared to most of the Styles available in Blue Lock Rivals.

D-tier Styles

Isagi is your starting character, and he serves that purpose only—to get you familiar with the game until you try your luck and spin a better Style. He’s meant to be played as a Striker (Forward position); however, every other Style outshines him, rendering him one of the weakest on the soccer field.

On the other hand, Chigiri offers impressive speed with all his abilities, greatly buffing his stamina and movement, but he only works in tandem with your teammates, passing the ball around, which rarely happens in a team comprising egoists.

Best Flows in Blue Lock Rivals: S and A-tier

Mo’ money, mo’ spins. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Mythic Flows are undoubtedly the best in Blue Lock Rivals, as their rarity suggests. However, Prodigy stands out from the rest because of its attacking prowess. If you pair this with Rin (as it’s his personalized Flow), you’ve got a lethal striker setup. Snake is also a Mythic Flow but provides defensive buffs, and focusing solely on defending your half of the field is one of the most boring things to do in the game.

Aside from the Mythics, most Legendaries are excellent picks with Genius, an Epic Flow, also sneaking into my A-tier. This is solely due to Genius granting everyone on the team 30 percent Flow on activation. So, if more than one teammate is running this, you’re almost always guaranteed to have your Flow bar fill up quickly.

Flow Buffs Awakened Genius • Increases your dribble capability from one to two in a row.

• Makes your shots considerably stronger.

• Upon activation, you instantly grant 20 percent flow to your teammates.

• Personalized for Sae but works exceptionally well for Wingers and Midfielders. Dribbler • Buffs your shooting power significantly.

• You move faster with the ball.

• Extends your dribble time.Personalized for Yukimiya. Prodigy • Increases your shots’ power.

• You move a lot faster on the field.

• Your regular shots turn into curved ones. Demon Wings • Increases your jump height.

• Makes your headers significantly stronger.

• Buffs your shot speed.

• Personalized for Shidou’s kit, which offers mid-air abilities. Crow • Buffs your shooting strength.

• Increases your tackle speed. Snake • Lowers your tackle cooldown and makes your tackle hitbox considerably bigger.

• Shortens your ragdoll time (get up quicker after taking a hit or mistimed tackle).

• Increases your movement speed.Personalized style for Aiku (or defenders). Wild Card • Randomly provides a speed, shot power, or stamina buff with a slight chance of getting all three together. Genius • Gives all your teammates 30 percent Flow instantly upon activation.

B-tier Flows

Trap and Chameleon are Legendary Flows that offer speed, shot power boosts, and improved cooldowns—but the effects pale compared to the S and A-tier Flows. On the other hand, despite being an Epic, King’s Instinct used by a good defensive player is highly annoying because the Flow forces your opponents to stay on the ground longer upon successful tackles.

Considering most games are full of egoists not looking to pass the ball, King’s Instinct is an impressive Flow (for its rarity) to keep the opponent strikers’ egos in check.

C and D-tier Flows

If you’re running the C and D-tier Flows in Blue Lock Rivals, you’re either a beginner or not utilizing your rolls enough to unlock better options. Avoid these Flows, as every other Flow considerably outshines them.

Apart from grinding the game to farm money for rerolls (2,500 for Style and 2,000 for every Flow spin), you can also use Blue Lock Rivals codes to redeem free rewards. Additionally, you can increase the odds of getting a Style or Flow by selecting it on the top-right of your game’s screen. Unlike other Roblox games, you need to put in a lot of effort to get better gear, which makes the grind all the more worthwhile. For example, to fill up the pity bar while rolling, which guarantees a rare unlock, you must spin 50 times, amounting to well over 100,000 of your hard-earned cash.

