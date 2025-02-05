Anime Reborn tier list: All units ranked

Anime Reborn on Roblox features some of the most popular anime characters of all time as units—but which ones do you need to add to your team to glide through your quests?

Like any other tower defense game on Roblox, you need to know the units that help you sail across the story quickly. Each unit has unique traits like Dark, Fire, Wind, Light, and Fierce, and you can always change their base stats by rerolling using Potential Keys.

Every unit also has a rarity: Rare, Epic, Legendary, Mythical, Exclusive, and Secret. As the names suggest, Legendary is better than Rare and Epic—with Mythical, Exclusive, and Secret units taking the crown, although they’re extremely hard to get.

But with almost 100 units in the game, it’s challenging to pick the best ones to use for the story and infinite modes. With that in mind, here’s our Anime Reborn tier list, ranking all the available units after Update 5 from best to worst for overall use in Story and Infinite modes.

Anime Reborn units tier list

Every roll fills the pity bar for Legendary and Mythical drops, ensuring you get rare units with enough attempts. Screenshot by Dot Esports

We’re ranking the base forms of all the units mentioned in our tier list—which means their evolved forms are considerably better. Additionally, most of the Rare and Epic units aren’t in our tier list, as they’re not worth keeping in your inventory after the first 20 levels. So, you should summon as many Legendary and above units as quickly as possible.

Tiers Units S Aizon, Dragon Emperor, Gohun, Greybeard, Hawk Eyes, Io From Heaven, Light, Sidea, Water Goddess, Yano A Aokojo, Beruus, Brolio, Delta Brothers, Cod, Domau, Gromjaw, Mr. Shrimpy, Mercury, Noille, Oda, Oktawalk Osta, Saiko, Speedcart, Spiral, Sun Prodigy, Super Gohu, Time King, Yamo B Airo, Boulder Lee, Bulba, Darkbeard, Droid 18, King Rimura, Kuzar, Lucky One, Mimi, Payne, Pikkora Yellow, Ray, Rogan, Ruki, Sensei, Tashrio, Twenty One, Yune Gossi C Gurdon, Jonas, Killa, Neja, Nonomi, Nuzako, Orechamira, Pun, Sijin, Toboramo, Turbo Grandmother, Urane, Uriu, Yaske, Zenit D Emily, Inoke, Kirit, Kurulin, Laugfy, Leo, Magma, Mr. Set, Muichori, Murutu, Sabur, Sukura, Susake, Tin Tin, Usog

S-tier units

Unit Why it’s a must pick Aizon He’s a straight-up boss killer, as his passives offer a 30 percent chance to stun enemies for well over seven seconds and deal almost three times the damage to stunned bosses. If you need to take it up a notch, Aizon’s evolved form, Aizon (Butterfly), nearly doubles his damage output. Dragon Emperor An excellent hybrid unit (capable of hitting ground and airborne enemies) with an impressive DPS. Gohun One of the most sought-after units and is incredibly hard to get. When evolved, he gains an additional passive that makes him immune to stuns. Greybeard An excellent overall pick, and when you evolve him into Greybeard (Sea Emperor), he unlocks a new passive that automatically stuns the incoming wave after every 30 eliminations. Hawk Eyes The best boss killer after Aizon, with his base version dealing 100 percent more damage and his evolved version—Hawk Eyes (Warlord), dealing a whopping 250 percent more damage to bosses. Io From Heaven A godlike support unit that applies scar effect (bleed) to all incoming units within its range. When evolved, he unlocks a special ability, Almighty Time Stop, that stuns the entire wave across the map for 20 seconds—making it one of the longest stuns in Anime Reborn. Light His 20 percent damage buff to all nearby Light element units is enough for you to deploy at least one of his units on the battlefield. I recommend pairing Light and Delta Brothers in both Story and Infinite modes. Sidea She’s one of my favorite picks in Infinite, as her attacks stun (freeze) enemies below 40 percent health. Pair this up with a unit that deals massive damage to frozen enemies, like Aokojo, and you’ll glide through several waves. Water Goddess One of the best support units in Anime Reborn. You can use a manual ability, Grace of Might, on the fourth upgrade that buffs the damage and range of all nearby units for a massive 45 seconds. Considering her low placement and upgrade cost, Water Goddess should also be a mainstay in your team. Yano Another incredible support unit to have in your team as he slows the incoming wave with each attack by 50 percent—with the slow effect lasting for 15 seconds. Additionally, when evolved into Yano (Spirit), he considerably buffs the Wind element damage range.

A-tier units

Similar to the S-tier units, the A-tier units are also tough to get—but if you don’t have the desired S tier unit in your inventory, these serve as excellent alternatives. Among these units, Cod stands out primarily because of his prowess in Infinite mode. When he’s evolved into Cod (Atomic), he gains a special ability, All Range: Atomic, that incinerates all the enemies on the map; however, the ability has a five-minute cooldown, so it’s best to use it in overwhelming situations.

Apart from Cod, Aokojo and Delta Brothers pair well with other units that buff their stats, making them ideal picks for your team’s composition. Additionally, you must deploy Speedcart, as his passive significantly increases the money you farm for defeating every wave and gives you a hefty discount on upgrades for the first five units within his range.

B-tier units

These units are decent picks until you have the S and A-tier units. This means they don’t have the best-in-class damage, farm, and support capabilities. Still, they get the job done and let you farm enough gems to summon better units or simply grind Legend Stages to unlock better ones. For example, Bulba is a farm unit that earns you 2,500 Yen when fully upgraded with a range of 10. On the other hand, the best farm unit, Speedcart, earns you 12,500 Yen when fully upgraded and saves you money while upgrading other units. So, there’s no point in running Bulba in your team when you can outfarm her with Speedcart.

C-tier units

If you need to resort to deploying C-tier units on the battlefield, you need to grind more. I recommend using a macro to farm an Act that takes the least time. Leave the macro running overnight, and voila, you have enough gems to summon Legendary and Mythical units. The pity bar, while summoning, ensures you have a fair chance of getting the most sought-after units, so all you need to do is stack gems.

D-tier units

You get average stats (around B+) for most summons so increasing their Potential is a must. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Most of the Epic and Rare units belong in this tier. They serve you well until the first few levels, as many better options are available without much effort.

Aside from having the best possible units in your inventory, ensuring they have the best stats is equally essential. As you progress through the story, you earn Potential Keys, which you can use to reroll their Potential (all three stats). If you roll an S-tier potential for one of their stats, lock it before rerolling for the remaining stats.

I recommend only using the Potential Keys on units that will be a mainstay in your team. Potential Keys are a lot harder to earn, and it took me around 10 rerolls to get decent stats for a unit.

