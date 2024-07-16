Image Credit: Bethesda
A battle in Anime Defenders.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
All Secret Portals locations in Anime Defenders (Update 4)

Luck plays a big role in finding them.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|

Published: Jul 16, 2024 01:04 pm

If you want to tackle some of the toughest challenges Anime Defenders has to offer and unlock some of the most powerful recruits, you need to enter the Secret Portals. These hidden locations are tricky to access but offer exclusive assets you won’t find elsewhere.

Finding a Secret Portal is tough, but the epic rewards you can get from within make them worth the effort. Here are the locations of all Secret Portals in Roblox’s Anime Defenders.

Where to find all Secret Portals in Anime Defenders

Enemies are coming out of a portal while Anime Defenders are fighting them
You can unlock some powerful allies by visiting Secret Portals. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are three Secret Portals in Anime Defenders and each one can only appear around certain locations. Here’s where you can find all three portals and the drops associated with them.

PortalLocationDrops
Demon PortalHaunted City
Cursed Academy
Windmill Village		The Demon Lord
Ancient Dragon PortalCrystal Cave
Snowy Wood		Dragon Wizard
Cursed Kingdom PortaUnderwater Temple
Blue Planet
Swordsman Dojo		Cursed Berserker Knight

How to get Secret Portals in Anime Defenders

There’s no way to guarantee Secret Portals appear in Anime Defenders, but there’s a chance one will spawn if all of the following prerequisites are met.

  • You’re at one of the specified Secret Portal locations.
  • You’re playing in infinite mode.
  • You reach wave 30.

Once all of these conditions have been reached, a Secret Portal has a chance of spawning every 15 waves. It’s never guaranteed, so this is always a luck-based process and will likely take you many tries.

Luck plays a large role in all gameplay aspects within Anime Defenders, so you’re likely used to this process if you’ve tried getting Spirits or gathering lots of Wishes to pull for specific units. Patience is key here, just as it is with everything else in this Roblox game, so keep trying until you manage to get the Secret Portal you want.

