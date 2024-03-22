How to return to Yokohama and Edo in Rise of the Ronin

Rise of the Ronin recreates the luscious expanse of Japan with multiple detailed biomes, and if you’re worried about not being able to go back to previous areas, let’s clear this up for you.

To get a sense of the gritty and gratuitous Boshin War during Japan’s Bakumatsu, Team Ninja whisks us away to three key locations in Rise of the Ronin: Yokohama, Edo, and Kyoto.

With your created character, it’s up to you to fight enemies, bring bosses to their knees, and help bring an end to the Tokugawa regime. Moving from chapter to chapter means moving to new locales, as the biomes don’t directly intertwine with one another, raising questions about a point of no return.

Can you go back to Yokohama and Edo in Rise of the Ronin?

Yes, once you leave Yokohama, and eventually Edo, you will be able to travel back to previous destinations thanks to the Testament of the Soul feature that automatically unlocks in Rise of the Ronin.

Here’s an easy way to use it once you gain access:

Head to your nearest Longhouse. Scroll down to Testament of the Soul and select it. Depending on how far you are into the story, you will be able to choose between Yokohama, Edo, or Kyoto—your choices are also influenced by where you are currently. Click on “Retry”. Confirm your return to the city.

At the end of chapter one, to progress the story, you will travel to Edo, leaving Yokohama behind. Given there are a ton of side quests, assassin targets, Cats, and other activities to carry out to achieve 100% completion, you understandably want to leave the door open to come back.

Thankfully, at the beginning of chapter two, you unlock the Testament of the Soul—which is more than just a travel system. It allows you to not only revisit previous locations, but also to replay missions and change certain outcomes. The knock-on effect influences Bonds, Relationships, and even allows you to tweak the timeline and events of the overarching story.

For now, though, we’re just happy we can travel back and forth between Yokohama, Edo, and Kyoto.

