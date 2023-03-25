The highly anticipated Resident Evil 4 is finally being released after high praise from a variety of critics across the industry. The game seeks to improve nearly every aspect of the original Resident Evil 4, which many fans had attempted to do with mods for years. This dedicated community has now moved on to create mods for the remake as well.

Here’s all the information you need to know about the best mods for the Resident Evil 4 remake.

What are the best Resident Evil 4 remake mods?

Using sites like NexusMods and its Vortex program, players can easily activate mods and immediately apply them to their game. Here are some of the best Resident Evil 4 remake mods, whether they be for entertainment or practical purposes.

Character replacements

Image by XxCRAZYPOTATOxX via NexusMods

Many players have already begun to substitute the different character models in the game, allowing the player to play as a variety of different characters, including the classic 2005 Leon Kennedy. Some other interesting options to replace the player character include the following.

Leon isn’t the only character who can be replaced, however, with there being a number of mods to change the Chainsaw boss into characters like Shrek and Leatherface. There are a also different character modifications and replacements on NexusMods, with more likely to come now that the full game has been released.

No Yellow Paint

Image by BonusJZ via NexusMods Image by BonusJZ via NexusMods

Some games provide context clues that help the player understand where to go or what to break at certain points. In the Resident Evil 4 remake, certain objects have markers in yellow paint that show you different contextual items, but it breaks some players’ immersion. With the No Yellow Paint mod, players will be able to change the paint to something less obvious or remove it completely.

Health Bars

Image by GreenComfyTea via NexusMods

When you’re fighting different enemies in the base version of the Resident Evil 4 remake, it can be hard to know how close you are to defeating an enemy. With the Health Bars mod, players can have a constant visual reminder to let them know how close they are to defeating enemies. While this will cut down on immersion, it will make the game a little bit easier.

Deadly Headshots

Image via Capcom

If you want to be able to take out enemies with a single shot, then the Deadly Headshots mod will be perfect for you. This mod will ensure that each bullet to the brain ends your enemies, following the rules set by zombie movies from decades past.