What’s new in Remnant 2: The Awakened King DLC?

Remnant 2’s first DLC, The Awakened King, arrives on digital storefronts next week, and it’s introducing plenty of new content for fans of the Soulslike shooter.

The DLC is taking players back to the rat-infested streets of Losomn and will follow the revenge-seeking One True King. As players will remember in the Losomn questline, the king has been overthrown. But with the rise of the Root, he’s making his return—and players will need to stop him.

In addition to this new storyline, players will be able to further explore the world of Losomn with additional dungeons and a new area to venture into. Fans can expect new bosses, characters, and enemy types to appear as well, and according to the DLC’s information page, it seems many of these creatures have crawled out of the ocean: “The ocean depths yield mysterious threats and survivors of unknown origin, adding new layers of challenge for players as they traverse the chaos-ridden streets.”

Players will also gain access to an entirely new Archetype, the Ritualist. Although we currently don’t have much information on exactly what abilities and perks this class can bring to the table, developer Gunfire Games gave fans a brief overview of the playstyle they can expect. “This new character archetype excels at utilizing status effects to torment their foes,” the DLC’s information page reads.

Here’s everything coming to Remnant 2 with The Awakened King DLC.

All features coming to Remnant 2’s The Awakened King DLC

A new storyline

New dungeons and explorable area

Additional enemy types and bosses

The Ritualist Archetype

New items and weapons

The Awakened King DLC becomes available on Nov. 14. Those who purchased the Ultimate Edition of Remnant 2 will automatically unlock the DLC for free. Otherwise, you’ll need to purchase it from PC, PlayStation, or Xbox storefronts for $9.99 or in a bundle with a second DLC releasing next year for $24.99.