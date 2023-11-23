How to get the Sinister Totem amulet in Remnant 2

Remnant 2’s first DLC, The Awakened King, is packed with items that synergize with status effects. That’s not particularly surprising, as the DLC also adds Remnant 2’s first new Archetype, the Ritualist, which specializes in applying and enhancing statuses.

One of the new amulets, the Sinister Totem, has a powerful effect that synergizes excellently with statuses and could be a great choice for Ritualists. It has an interesting effect that’s potentially more powerful than the Energized Neck Coil or Chains of Amplification, but only if you use it correctly.

What does the Sinister Totem amulet do in Remnant 2?

The Sinister Totem is ideal for builds that constantly apply statuses. Image via Fextralife

The Sinister Totem has a special passive effect that increases your status damage to an enemy every time you apply or refresh a negative status effect on them. If your build constantly applies status effects like mine, with the Sparkfire Shotgun using the Fetid Wounds perk and the Overflow mod for three statuses on one weapon, the Sinister Totem is a great choice.

Applying or refreshing a negative status effect increases your damage to the enemy target by one percent for 15 seconds, and this debuff stacks up to 50 times. That’s a whopping 50 percent extra damage at maximum stacks, so if you’re fighting tanky enemies or bosses that are likely to eat multiple stacks of your status effects, this amulet is ideal.

Bear in mind that you need to be frequently applying statuses to accumulate the buff, so if your build instead relies on dealing damage through one or two statuses that you apply infrequently, you’ll be better off using an amulet like the Chains of Amplification that just provides a flat damage increase with easier requirements.

Where is the Sinister Totem amulet in Remnant 2?

The Sinister Totem amulet is difficult to seek out, as you’ll need to acquire it as random loot in Yaesha. Like the Red Ring of Death, you won’t be able to head out and grab the item. Instead, you need to play through Yaesha on Adventure Mode until you find the ring. It can appear in any area, so if you really want the ring, you’ll have to be patient and perseverant until you get lucky.