It’s under a truck! No, seriously, it really is.

If you’ve been playing Remnant 2 for a while, you’re likely tired of the same old rifles, pistols, and melee weapons and want to try something different. The Hellfire Flamethrower may just be what you need to… ahem… heat things up. Finding it is also pretty easy.

Before you get the Hellfire flamethrower in Remnant 2

Hellfire Flamethrower. Screenshot by Gamerpillar

Before you find this weapon, you must play through the campaign until the very last world—Root Earth. It’s important to note that you cannot play this world in Adventure mode, and it has to be through Campaign mode. Fortunately, once you get to Root Earth, you won’t have to go far to find the flamethrower.

How to get the Hellfire flamethrower in Remnant 2

Once you spawn in the Ashen Wasteland in Root Earh, follow these directions:

Go down the root bridge and turn right.

and turn right. Go past the burned-down cars and trucks and continue down the tunnel.

and trucks and continue down the tunnel. Keep going until you get to more cars and make a sharp right turn after you pass the light and red car , and head straight down a path next to a small opening.

turn , and head straight down a path next to a small opening. Down this path, you should be able to see a fenced-out truck that’s out of reach. This is where the Hellfire flamethrower is.

This is where the Hellfire flamethrower is. To get to the truck, find a root bridge close to the fence.

Go up this root bridge to land on top of the truck. Screenshot by Remnant2.wiki

Go up this root bridge, and it should lead you up to the truck.

and it should lead you up to the truck. Just above the truck, there should be an opening on the bridge. Use this opening to drop down and land on top of the truck.

Use this opening to Now, drop down from the truck and walk underneath it.

Collect the Hellfire flamethrower.

What does the Hellfire flamethrower do in Remnant 2

If you’re making a fire build in Remnant 2, then you are going to love using this flamethrower. Sure, it doesn’t do much damage, but it applies burn to everything it touches and even has an explosive shot that can burn an area in the distance, damaging everyone who touches it. On its own, I guess Hellfire isn’t very useful, but if you combine it with other fire-boosting mods, it can be a lot of fun.

Even if you aren’t too keen on playing with fire, you may as well collect this weapon, since it isn’t difficult to stumble upon during the main campaign. Have fun, and remember to burn things responsibly.