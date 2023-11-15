How to fix Failed to Join Session Co-op error in Remnant 2

With the launch of Remnant 2’s first DLC now officially live, it appears that in typical fashion, there is at least one major bug that needs to be ironed out ASAP—the Failed to Join Session Co-op error.

Unfortunately, for PlayStation 5 players, this does appear to be an issue that only pertains to those on Sony’s platform. During Remnant 2’s initial launch back in July, the game had a similar problem that restricted PS5 players from partying up. Now, right after the update for the game’s first DLC was released, it appears a new bug has flared up that has once again made the functionality become unstable.

Here’s everything we know about the Failed to Join Session Co-op error in Remnant 2.

How to fix the PlayStation 5 joining friends issue in Remnant 2

At time of writing, it appears that since the launch of the The Awakened King DLC on Nov. 14, plenty of PS5 players have not been able to join their friends in-game or even see them on their friends lists at all. Upon trying to join their friends’ games, many have reported online that they’re promptly hit with an error message and have their sessions set to offline.

Hours into the release of the DLC, the official Remnant 2 account announced on Twitter that Gunfire Games is aware of the issue and confirmed it appeared only after the update. Additionally, the devs revealed a permanent fix is indeed on the way. As such, players encountering the bug can rest assured knowing the problem isn’t on their ends, but the game itself.

They also mentioned players with buggy friends lists can try unfriending their friends in-game and re-adding them to see their names once again, but doing so still doesn’t seem to affect the ability to join their games.

We are aware that some players on PS5 are unable to see or join their friends currently after today's update. While we work on a permanent fix for this, you can remove them from your friends list and re-add them to see them in-game.



Apologies for any issues this has caused! — Remnant 2 (@Remnant_Game) November 14, 2023

Community “delete friend” workaround

In the meantime, it doesn’t appear that there are many options to remedy the issue. The one workaround that players have seemingly been trying is the method that essentially involves deleting your friend from your PlayStation Network friends list and trying to search for each other publically at the World Stone crystal simultaneously. In theory, once you’ve successfully joined each other, you can then set the game session to friends-only.

As things stand, however, it does appear that this workaround is very hit-or-miss for players, as compared to how reliable it was at launch.