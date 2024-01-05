Despite releasing back in 2018, Red Dead Redemption 2 has remained one of gaming’s most noteworthy achievements. It has also seen a rise in popularity as of late, so you might be thinking about replaying the game or starting it for the first time.

Red Dead 2 is available on a wide range of platforms, but is it on Xbox Game Pass? Let’s take a look at whether you can jump into the North American Wild West with Game Pass.

Is Red Dead Redemption 2 on Xbox Game Pass?

At the time of writing—the beginning of 2024—Red Dead Redemption 2 is not available to download on the Xbox Game Pass.

Could Red Dead Redemption 2 come to Xbox Game Pass?

RDR2 is not currently available on the Xbox Game Pass. Image via Rockstar Games.

Red Dead 2 used to be on Game Pass in May 2020, replacing GTA V when it was removed from the subscription package. Its stint on Xbox Game Pass lasted several months before it was removed in September 2020. However, there is a chance the game could make a return.

GTA V has arrived, left, and then came back to Xbox Game Pass beforehand. It is currently on Game Pass but is set to leave again soon after being available for around six months. This could be a sign that history is repeating itself, as Red Dead 2 came to the Game Pass as a replacement of sorts when GTA V was removed the first time.

Not only that but there has been a resurgence of interest in Red Dead 2 lately, with fans reminiscing fondly and sharing stories of their time with the sequel. This could be the perfect time for Rockstar to bring Red Dead 2 back to Game Pass to stoke the attention it is getting.

Of course, this is all just speculation, and it could be the game won’t make a reappearance on Xbox Game Pass anytime soon (or ever again). However, the timing of GTA V’s removal and the interest in RDR2 does make it seem like there could be a chance for the game to make a comeback on the platform.

Can you buy Red Dead 2 on the Microsoft Store?

You can head over to the Microsoft Store on Xbox now to buy the game. Image via Rockstar Games.

If you are an Xbox player who wants to get stuck into Red Dead Redemption 2 without having to wait for more news as to whether the game will return to Xbox Game Pass, you can always buy it directly from your Xbox on the Microsoft Store. There are various versions available, but the standard edition costs $59.99 (USD).