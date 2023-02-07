Staying power: Rockstar classics Red Dead Redemption 2, GTA V hit new sales records

Two of Rockstar Games’ flagship titles, namely Red Dead Redemption 2 and Grand Theft Auto V (GTA V), achieved new milestones in terms of sales records.

According to the latest quarterly financial results report by Rockstar’s mother company Take-Two Interactive, Red Dead Redemption 2 sold over 50 million copies worldwide. It was also the number one selling game on Steam during the latest quarter, as well as the number three game for the whole year of 2022.

This takes the Red Dead series’ overall sales record to more than 70 million, with Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick calling Red Dead Redemption 2’s sales performance something that “outpaced expectations.”

A big factor Take-Two cited that helped the game achieve this feat was because of Red Dead Online’s holiday release, which aimed to make the players’ experience fresher than ever. Take-Two added it expects the game would even sell more in the future.

As for GTA V, the company stated it has sold over 175 million units since its release. Zelnick spoke with IGN about the recent leaks that emerged for the upcoming GTA VI, saying these did not affect the overall sales performance of the game. He admitted it was, however, more of a “personal and emotional matter” for his team.

“We take leaks very seriously indeed and they disappoint all of us, it’s really frustrating and upsetting to the team,” Zelnick said. “However, as a business matter, we’re not affected. But as a personal matter and an emotional matter, our teams are affected.”