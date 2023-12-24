Ready or Not finally launched on Dec. 13, 2023 after a two-year early access period. While it did launch worldwide, it’s far from easily accessible. Not many gamers will get to play Ready or Not due to its exclusivity, and not even Game Pass can change that.

Ready or Not’s full release could have easily gone under your radar. Not much changed for the tactical shooter beside its status officially changing from early access to version 1.0. Players hoped the definitive version of Ready or Not would expand its platform portfolio, but alas, there’s been no such luck.

Is Ready or Not on Xbox Game Pass?

Ready or Not is not on Xbox Game Pass, nor PC Game Pass. As a matter of fact, Ready or Not is not on Xbox at all. The tactical shooter is a PC exclusive—or rather a Steam exclusive—which automatically eliminates any possibility for crossplay or cross-platform support.

Only Steam users are able to break Ready or Not’s door currently. Image via VOID Interactive/Steam

There are hopes for an Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 port further down the line, fueled by developer VOID Interactive’s own ambitions of a console expansion, but nothing has been confirmed yet. If and when such a port occurs, a feature on the Xbox Game Pass roster is also likely. For now, though, your only shot at shooting a shot in Ready or Not is via Steam.

At the risk of rubbing salt into the wound, we feel obliged to inform you of the incredibly developed Ready or Not modding scene. The long early access period allowed modders to do their thing, and they did so much of said thing, we had to compile a list of the top 10 Ready or Not mods.