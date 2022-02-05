The Six Invitational 2022: Siege schedule, scores, bracket

The biggest Rainbow Six Siege event of the year is back, with the Six Invitational kicking off on Feb. 8 from Stockholm, Sweden. The yearly Six Invitational serves as the perennial world championship for Siege, with 20 teams from around the world converging on one location to determine who lifts the championship hammer.

The prize pool has not officially been announced yet, but like in previous years, the initial $500,000 has been boosted up to the maximum of $3 million from the Road to SI Battle Pass sales. Here’s everything you need to know about SI 2022.

Groups and teams attending SI 2022

Here are all 20 teams attending SI 2022, separated into their four round-robin groups. The 20 teams consist of the top 16 from the Six Invitational Global Standings, plus four from regional qualifiers.

Image via Ubisoft.

Group A

MNM Gaming – European qualifier

– European qualifier Ninjas in Pyjamas – fourth in Global Standings and reigning SI champion

– fourth in Global Standings and reigning SI champion Sandbox Gaming – 15th in Global Standings

– 15th in Global Standings Soniqs – fifth in Global Standings

– fifth in Global Standings Team Empire – 11th in Global Standings

Group B

CYCLOPS athlete gaming – Asia Pacific qualifier

– Asia Pacific qualifier FaZe Clan – T-6th in Global Standings and reigning Sweden Major champion

– T-6th in Global Standings and reigning Sweden Major champion Rogue – 16th in Global Standings

– 16th in Global Standings Spacestation Gaming – 10th in Global Standings

– 10th in Global Standings Team Liquid – third in Global Standing and SI 2021 runner-up

Group C

DarkZero – T-12th in Global Standings

– T-12th in Global Standings Elevate – eighth in Global Standings

– eighth in Global Standings FURIA – 14th in Global Standings

– 14th in Global Standings Team BDS – second in Global Standings

– second in Global Standings TSM – North American qualifier

Group D

DAMWON Gaming – T-12th in Global Standings

– T-12th in Global Standings MIBR – Latin America qualifier

– Latin America qualifier Natus Vincere – ninth in Global Standings

– ninth in Global Standings Oxygen Esports – T-6th in Global Standings

– T-6th in Global Standings Team oNe eSports – first in Global Standings and reigning Mexico Major champion

Format

This is the first time that the Six Invitational is using four groups of five teams each, after using two groups of ten teams last year. It’s the second year in a row that 16 teams in total will advance to the double-elimination bracket, with starting spots determined by group stage performance:

The First team in each group advance directly to the upper bracket quarter-finals

The second and third teams in each group start in the upper bracket first round.

The fourth squad in each group start in the lower bracket.

The fifth in each group do not advance to playoffs.

All matches are best-of-three, except for the grand finals matchup, which is best-of-five. In the group stage, teams will earn points determined by how well they play in each match:

Three points for a 2-0 win

Two points for a 2-1 win

One point for 1-2 loss

Zero points for a 0-2 loss

Schedule, results, and tables for SI 2022

Here is the schedule, results, and table for each of the four groups.

Group A

Image via Liquipedia

Feb. 8 at 3am CT: Soniqs vs. Empire

Feb. 8 at 3am CT: NiP vs. SANDBOX

Feb. 9 at 6am CT: NiP vs. Empire

Feb. 9 at 6am CT: SANDBOX vs. MNM

Feb. 10 at 3am CT: NiP vs. MNM

Feb. 10 at 3am CT: SANDBOX vs. Soniqs

Feb. 11 at 6am CT: MNM vs. Empire

Feb. 11 at 6am CT: NiP vs. Soniqs

Feb. 12 at 3am CT: Soniqs vs. MNM

Feb. 12 at 3am CT: Empire vs. SANDBOX

Group B

Image via Liquipedia

Feb. 8 at 12pm CT: FaZe vs. Spacestation

Feb. 8 at 12pm CT: Liquid vs. Rogue

Feb. 9 at 9am CT: Liquid vs. Spacestation

Feb. 9 at 9am CT: Rouge vs. CYCLOPS

Feb. 10 at 12pm CT: Liquid vs. CYCLOPS

Feb. 10 at 12pm CT: Rogue vs. FaZe

Feb. 11 at 9am CT: CYCLOPS vs. Spacestation

Feb. 11 at 9am CT: Liquid vs. FaZe

Feb. 12 at 12pm CT: FaZe vs. CYCLOPS

Feb. 12 at 12pm CT: Spacestation vs. Rogue

Group C

Image via Liquipedia

Feb. 8 at 9am CT: Elevate vs. DarkZero

Feb. 8 at 9am CT: BDS vs. FURIA

Feb. 9 at 12pm CT: BDS vs. DarkZero

Feb. 9 at 12pm CT: FURIA vs. TSM

Feb. 10 at 9am CT: BDS vs. TSM

Feb. 10 at 9am CT: FURIA vs. Elevate

Feb. 11 at 12pm CT: TSM vs. DarkZero

Feb. 11 at 12pm CT: BDS vs. Elevate

Feb. 12 at 9am CT: Elevate vs. TSM

Feb. 12 at 9am CT: DarkZero vs. FURIA

Group D

Image via Liquipedia