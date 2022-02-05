The Six Invitational 2022: Siege schedule, scores, bracket

The biggest Rainbow Six Siege event of the year is back, with the Six Invitational kicking off on Feb. 8 from Stockholm, Sweden. The yearly Six Invitational serves as the perennial world championship for Siege, with 20 teams from around the world converging on one location to determine who lifts the championship hammer.
The prize pool has not officially been announced yet, but like in previous years, the initial $500,000 has been boosted up to the maximum of $3 million from the Road to SI Battle Pass sales. Here’s everything you need to know about SI 2022.
Groups and teams attending SI 2022
Here are all 20 teams attending SI 2022, separated into their four round-robin groups. The 20 teams consist of the top 16 from the Six Invitational Global Standings, plus four from regional qualifiers.
Group A
- MNM Gaming – European qualifier
- Ninjas in Pyjamas – fourth in Global Standings and reigning SI champion
- Sandbox Gaming – 15th in Global Standings
- Soniqs – fifth in Global Standings
- Team Empire – 11th in Global Standings
Group B
- CYCLOPS athlete gaming – Asia Pacific qualifier
- FaZe Clan – T-6th in Global Standings and reigning Sweden Major champion
- Rogue – 16th in Global Standings
- Spacestation Gaming – 10th in Global Standings
- Team Liquid – third in Global Standing and SI 2021 runner-up
Group C
- DarkZero – T-12th in Global Standings
- Elevate – eighth in Global Standings
- FURIA – 14th in Global Standings
- Team BDS – second in Global Standings
- TSM – North American qualifier
Group D
- DAMWON Gaming – T-12th in Global Standings
- MIBR – Latin America qualifier
- Natus Vincere – ninth in Global Standings
- Oxygen Esports – T-6th in Global Standings
- Team oNe eSports – first in Global Standings and reigning Mexico Major champion
Format
This is the first time that the Six Invitational is using four groups of five teams each, after using two groups of ten teams last year. It’s the second year in a row that 16 teams in total will advance to the double-elimination bracket, with starting spots determined by group stage performance:
- The First team in each group advance directly to the upper bracket quarter-finals
- The second and third teams in each group start in the upper bracket first round.
- The fourth squad in each group start in the lower bracket.
- The fifth in each group do not advance to playoffs.
All matches are best-of-three, except for the grand finals matchup, which is best-of-five. In the group stage, teams will earn points determined by how well they play in each match:
- Three points for a 2-0 win
- Two points for a 2-1 win
- One point for 1-2 loss
- Zero points for a 0-2 loss
Schedule, results, and tables for SI 2022
Here is the schedule, results, and table for each of the four groups.
Group A
- Feb. 8 at 3am CT: Soniqs vs. Empire
- Feb. 8 at 3am CT: NiP vs. SANDBOX
- Feb. 9 at 6am CT: NiP vs. Empire
- Feb. 9 at 6am CT: SANDBOX vs. MNM
- Feb. 10 at 3am CT: NiP vs. MNM
- Feb. 10 at 3am CT: SANDBOX vs. Soniqs
- Feb. 11 at 6am CT: MNM vs. Empire
- Feb. 11 at 6am CT: NiP vs. Soniqs
- Feb. 12 at 3am CT: Soniqs vs. MNM
- Feb. 12 at 3am CT: Empire vs. SANDBOX
Group B
- Feb. 8 at 12pm CT: FaZe vs. Spacestation
- Feb. 8 at 12pm CT: Liquid vs. Rogue
- Feb. 9 at 9am CT: Liquid vs. Spacestation
- Feb. 9 at 9am CT: Rouge vs. CYCLOPS
- Feb. 10 at 12pm CT: Liquid vs. CYCLOPS
- Feb. 10 at 12pm CT: Rogue vs. FaZe
- Feb. 11 at 9am CT: CYCLOPS vs. Spacestation
- Feb. 11 at 9am CT: Liquid vs. FaZe
- Feb. 12 at 12pm CT: FaZe vs. CYCLOPS
- Feb. 12 at 12pm CT: Spacestation vs. Rogue
Group C
- Feb. 8 at 9am CT: Elevate vs. DarkZero
- Feb. 8 at 9am CT: BDS vs. FURIA
- Feb. 9 at 12pm CT: BDS vs. DarkZero
- Feb. 9 at 12pm CT: FURIA vs. TSM
- Feb. 10 at 9am CT: BDS vs. TSM
- Feb. 10 at 9am CT: FURIA vs. Elevate
- Feb. 11 at 12pm CT: TSM vs. DarkZero
- Feb. 11 at 12pm CT: BDS vs. Elevate
- Feb. 12 at 9am CT: Elevate vs. TSM
- Feb. 12 at 9am CT: DarkZero vs. FURIA
Group D
- Feb. 8 at 6am CT: Oxygen vs. Na’Vi
- Feb. 8 at 6am CT: Team oNe vs. DAMWON
- Feb. 9 at 3am CT: Team oNe vs. Na’Vi
- Feb. 9 at 3am CT: DAMWON vs. MIBR
- Feb. 10 at 6am CT: Team oNe vs. MIBR
- Feb. 10 at 6am CT: DAMWON vs. Oxygen
- Feb. 11 at 3am CT: MIBR vs. Na’Vi
- Feb. 11 at 3am CT: Team oNe vs. Oxygen
- Feb. 12 at 6am CT: Oxygen vs. MIBR
- Feb. 12 at 6am CT: Na’Vi vs. DAMWON