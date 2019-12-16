Spacestation Gaming go undefeated in R6USN finals

After a grueling uphill battle that started in April, Rainbow Six fans finally have their Team USA 2019.

The Rainbow Six United States Nationals kicked off nearly nine months ago with some of the best teams from North America duking it out to have a shot at the title of Team USA 2019. A lot has changed in the months leading to the R6USN finals. With big names like DarkZero Esports going out in the quarterfinals and the underdog squad Soniqs making it to the semifinals, it was clear anything and everything was in the cards for the R6USN finals.

One thing was certain from the onset of the LAN: Spacestation Gaming came to win. After a rough defeat in Croatia during the OGA PIT Minor, Spacestation looked to come back strong before their appearance at the Six Invitational 2020. While the community predicted Spacestation would do well in the tournament, the team proved even the staunchest critics wrong as they finished out the tournament undefeated across all matchups.

Team Reciprocity served as the last victim of a blood-thirsty Spacestation. While Reciprocity showed promise in their earlier matchups, it just wasn’t the team’s day. Reciprocity has undergone a drastic roster overhaul that saw the organization drop two staple members from the lineup. With transfers from Rogue and DarkZero, Reciprocity look poised to have a great season 11 in the Pro League. But today was clearly not their day.

Spacestation punished Reciprocity at every turn of the 3-0 sweep. Broadcasters noted that there were some inconsistent individual performances on Spacestation’s end throughout the tournament, but at the end of the day it looked like every member on the roster had found their groove. Going undefeated in a LAN of this nature is hugely impressive considering that the majority of the North American division Pro League teams were in attendance. The fact that Spacestation bested DarkZero 2-0 in the quarterfinals was another early indicator that the team was hungry for a win.

Screengrab via ESL

Broadcasters highlighted Alec “Fultz” Fultz as the tournament MVP and it only makes sense considering the player put up 35 for Spacestation by the end of the day. Even the team’s carrier and support player Troy “Canadian” Jaroslawski put up some healthy figures and proved to be flexible in a pinch.

With Spacestation being crowned Team USA 2019, the squad has its sights set on season 11 and the Six Invitational 2020. Fans of Spacestation can watch their return to the Pro League on Monday, Jan. 6 on the official stream.