Siege’s new update rolls back Ying changes, caps daily PvE XP to curb cheating and smurfing

The changes are only available on PC for now.

Rainbow Six Siege‘s latest patch reverted one of the recent changes to Ying by taking away one of her Candelas. The patch also set a cap on the number of experience points players can earn in a day in PvE modes and fixed a bug in one of the game’s pop-ups.

Parts of the community believed that Ying was overtuned after last week’s Y5S1.2 Update gave the operator a series of buffs to improve her viability. Ubisoft gave her an extra use of her unique gadget, the Candela, added smoke grenades to her arsenal, and raised the firepower of her T-95 LSW to 46 (up from 43).

The changes aimed to increase Ying’s viability and improve both her five-percent pick rate and negative win delta, which meant that she had little impact on Siege. Although Ubisoft removed one of her Candelas, the other tweaks are still in effect.

Ubisoft was quick to roll back the changes to the operator. The Ying buffs made their way to the live servers on April 21 following a three-week stint on the Test Server.

The update also set a cap on XP in PvE modes as a hurdle for “illegitimate accounts,” an obstacle to players who use alternate accounts and hacks. Smurfs or hackers could quickly level up new accounts in PvE modes to bypass the ranked level requirement in Siege.

The changes tackle some of Ubisoft’s top issues and community concerns but will only take effect on PC for the time being.