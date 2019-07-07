Rogue come out on top in Rainbow Six DreamHack Valencia final

After a grueling gauntlet of some of the world’s best Rainbow Six teams, Rogue won the DreamHack Valencia final to grab a seed in the Six Major Raleigh.
With the quarterfinals done and dusted, Rogue moved on to secure another win against CHAOS. Rogue managed to edge out CHAOS 8-7 on Kafe and 8-6 on Consulate, thus denying the possibility of playing all three maps in the best-of-three series. CHAOS have a habit of making impressive runs but ultimately stumbling in the last few rounds of any given match, despite the roster proving time and time again that they have what it takes to win.
FaZe Clan, on the other hand, fell to Looking For Org, formerly LeStream Esport, in rather dramatic fashion. The two teams last met in the season nine Milan Finals of the Rainbow Six Pro League and the former LeStream roster was crushed 2-0 by the LATAM giant. This time around, the tables were turned when the LFO roster trampled FaZe 2-0. LFO took Kafe 7-2 and Consulate 7-1 in a strong performance.
Rogue continued to dominate through the final, snuffing out LFO in a fairly one-sided matchup. With Bank decidedly going to Rogue 7-4, the team was poised to keep building momentum into the second match in the final best-of-three series of DreamHack Valencia. The North American team came through to secure a narrow 8-7 victory over LFO on Kafe. They’ll now have a seed in the Six Major Raleigh and will possibly meet LFO again in Raleigh since the European roster already qualified after being a season nine finalist.
With DreamHack Valencia wrapped up, fans can look forward to the next big Rainbow Six esports event. The Six Major Raleigh takes place from Aug. 12 to 18. Fans can catch the official broadcast here.