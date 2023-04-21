Rainbow Six Siege Six Copenhagen Major: Schedule, teams, format, and standings

The first Rainbow Six Siege Six Major of the year begins on Monday, April 24, as 24 teams convene in Copenhagen, Denmark, for what should be a thrilling few weeks of action.

As well as having a record number of teams, the Copenhagen Major will also be the first Rainbow Six Siege event run by the tournament organizer BLAST, the longest tournament to date with 12 days of play, and will have the largest prize pool of any Six Major at $750,000.

This article will be updated with scores as they happen to help you keep up to date with all the tournament’s action. The games will be streamed on the Rainbow Six Twitch and Rainbow Six Esports YouTube channels.

Rainbow Six Siege Six Copenhagen Major

Format

Major tournaments have been expanded upon for 2023, with 24 teams invited compared to the previous number of 16. This has led to the first significant format change in the tournament’s history, with an initial play-in stage occurring before the main event.

From Monday, April 24 to Thursday, April 27, 16 lower-seeded teams will compete across four double-elimination brackets. The top two in each group will progress to the playoffs, where they will meet the top-eight teams who skipped this tournament’s first phase.

Image via Ubisoft

The remaining 16 will play in a five-day Swiss tournament from Saturday, April 29 to Wednesday, May 3. Here, teams will be matched against opponents with the same win rate as their own, with the top eight advancing to the Finals stage.

Image via Ubisoft

Finally, a single-elimination bracket will determine the champions from Friday, May 5 to Sunday, May 7. This will take place in front of a live audience in Copenhagen.

Image via Ubisoft

Teams

Play-ins

Europe : MNM Gaming and Wolves Esports

: MNM Gaming and Wolves Esports North America : Spacestation Gaming and Soniqs

: Spacestation Gaming and Soniqs Brazil : w7m esports and Ninjas in Pyjamas

: w7m esports and Ninjas in Pyjamas Latin America : Six Karma and REVEN ECLUB

: Six Karma and REVEN ECLUB Japan : NORTHEPTION and Varrel

: NORTHEPTION and Varrel South Korea : SANDBOX Gaming and LAVEGA Esports

: SANDBOX Gaming and LAVEGA Esports Asia : FURY and Elevate

: FURY and Elevate Oceania : Team Bliss

: Team Bliss Middle East and North Africa: Team Falcons

Image via Ubisoft

Playoffs

Europe : Virtus.pro and G2 Esports

: Virtus.pro and G2 Esports North America : M80 and DarkZero Esports

: M80 and DarkZero Esports Brazil : FaZe Clan and Team Liquid

: FaZe Clan and Team Liquid Japan : SCARZ

: SCARZ South Korea: Dplus

Schedule

Currently, only the match schedule for the play-in stage has been announced, with games starting at 8am CT each day.

Image via Ubisoft

Playoffs: April 29 to May 3

Finals: May 5 to May 7