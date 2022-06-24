Rainbow Six Siege NA Challenger League winner might receive a spot in the North American League next season

Rainbow Six Siege North American Challenger League teams might earn a spot in the North American League next season as a reward for winning, providing a clear path-to-pro pipeline.

Teams in the Challengers League might have a direct path to the North American League next year since an announcement from the Rainbow Six Esports NA account confirms the organization is discussing its plans for the North American Challengers League. The organization is assessing if the winners will be granted a spot in the North American League next season or if another prize will be determined. The announcement also confirms that nurturing the patch to pro and “providing opportunities for players to play in different levels of competition remains a priority.”

An update on the North American Challenger League: pic.twitter.com/3UL7hTUFup — Rainbow Six Esports NA (@R6esportsNA) June 24, 2022

This isn’t a guarantee that the best Challengers team will earn a spot in the North American League, but it could be possible. Fans might be able to watch a team fight their way through the Challengers League and earn a spot in the professional league, creating incredible storylines and allowing fans to watch players grow and improve. Many fans also believe lower-tier teams deserve a place in the spotlight, and this change would help teams reach the top. The announcement is vague, however, and doesn’t provide concrete details about the reward, causing some to be frustrated with the lack of information.

Fans can expect more details about how the challenger and amateur teams will “interact with the pro levels of competition” soon.