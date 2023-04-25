Rainbow Six Mobile beta: Date, how to sign up, and more

Five months after the last closed beta, Rainbow Six Mobile has resurfaced.

After initially being revealed in April 2022 with plans to release later that same year, Ubisoft’s mobile port of its popular tactical FPS title, Rainbow Six Siege, has finally been given an update after months of silence. Another closed beta is on its way—and it’s just around the corner.

Ubisoft unveiled information around the mobile port’s beta in a new blog post today, including which regions it will be available in and when, as well as how players can sign up in advance. Here’s a complete rundown of everything that’s been announced.

When is the upcoming beta?

Rainbow Six Mobile’s second beta will launch on June 6 and run for six weeks until the middle of July. This comes after a prior eight-week beta last September.

Where will the beta be available?

On Android, fans from 15 countries will have the opportunity to test out the game, with five European countries notably being added compared to the September beta.

These countries are as follows; Canada, U.S., Mexico, U.K,, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Singapore, Philippines, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia.

For those using iOS only a limited number of players will be selected from Canada, U.S., and Japan.

How can I sign up for the beta?

Everyone who participated in the first Beta will automatically have a spot secured for the upcoming one.

For players on Android, you can be selected for the closed beta by pre-registering via the Google Play App or following this link to the Ubisoft website. For iOS users, you must register online via the Ubisoft website. If chosen, you’ll be invited via the Apple Testflight.

What’s new in the beta?

Returning from the last beta will be three maps to play on—Bank, Border, and Club House—as well as 16 operators and the Bomb and Secure Area game modes. This Beta will add another game mode, Team Deathmatch, as well as loadout and skin customization, a new battle pass, and “operator’s progression via Mastery Tracks.”

The later announcement will be particularly interesting to Rainbow Six Siege veterans as it is not present in the console or PC editions of the game.

What’s next for Rainbow Six Mobile?

A roadmap of future tests has also been released, which shows plans for an open beta before the worldwide rollout.

Image via Ubisoft.

Notably, no dates were announced for the open beta or eventual full release. This is addressed in the Ubisoft blog post as they stated “…our goal is to get this right. If something isn’t to our standards or we need additional time for fixes, we’re making sure we build that into our timeline instead of committing to dates now and over-promising/under-delivering.”