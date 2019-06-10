Operation Phantom Sight launches tomorrow

The wait for Rainbow Six Siege’s Operation Phantom Sight is over. Players can log in tomorrow, June 11 to get their hands on the new content coming to Siege.



Operation Phantom Sight boasts two new operators and a needed rework of the classic Kafe map. There are some issues that will accompany the launch of the season, but the new content helps to balance out the growing pains while the dev team keeps working on fixes.



New operators Warden and Nøkk are intriguing additions to the game but remain familiar enough due to their special abilities being amalgamations of pre-existing operators. Nøkk operates like a hybrid of Vigil and Cav, while Warden shares a similar ability to Glaz. Some fans have criticized the lack of imagination by the devs, especially when it comes to the recycled loadout weapons.



Regardless of the negative outlooks, the new content provided in Operation Phantom Sight is only a positive. There are no game-breaking operators like Lion or any unbalanced maps—just solid content that improves upon prior versions of the game. There are still some exploits that need to be addressed, but Ubisoft is already aware and working on fixes.



Players can look forward to the arrival of Operation Phantom Sight tomorrow, June 11. Fans can check out our first impressions of the new operators here.