Golden Gun returns to Rainbow Six Siege arcade for limited time

Rainbow Six Siege‘s wildly popular Golden Gun arcade mode is returning to the game from Oct. 1 to 5, Ubisoft announced.

The mode pits the Rainbow team against each other using only the D-50, with one bullet that kills in one hit loaded. Operators will have to reload every time they fire their gun.

Melee attacks and gadgets will still be in play but with a few caveats: There will be no Mira, Amaru, Goyo, or deployable shields in the mode.

A special D-50 skin will be on sale in the shop for 360 R6 credits or 12,500 Renown.

The mode is a ton of fun and is only available on close-quarters maps Coastline, House, and Border to prevent camping as much as possible. As the old adage goes, “swing or be swung.” There will be no hiding in the deep, dark corners of Villa or Kafe Dostoyevsky.

This is far from Rainbow Six’s only popular arcade mode. The Showdown event pit operators against each other with only revolvers and the BOSG.12.2, an over-under shotgun that fires slug rounds. Last year’s Mad House Halloween event put operators in a high-stakes game of hide-and-seek in a dimly lit Theme Park.

Overall, Golden Gun is a great arcade mode to sit back and have some fun with your friends. It’s a heavy aim intensive mode, but there’s no MMR on the line. Feel free to play it however you want to and not worry about your K/D.